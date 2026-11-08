Shedeur Sanders showcases deep ball in loss to the Saints | 3 Big Takeaways

"I like the way we battle, gave ourselves a chance there in the second half and in overtime, but just didn't finish with one last play," head coach Todd Monken said. "You make that decision as the clock winds down a little bit because you're at that point where they still have their two timeouts. If you kick the extra point, the way the overtime rules are with 10 minutes is that they are going to be in two-minute with two timeouts and need a field goal to win it. So, you're not going to get the ball back probably. So, you're saying tie or lose if you kick the extra point – that's my opinion. And in that moment, I said, 'Nah that's not me.' So, we're going to go for the win right here and it's going to be win or lose."