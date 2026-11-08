Shedeur Sanders showcases deep ball in loss to the Saints | 3 Big Takeaways

While the Browns forced overtime with a 51-yard field goal by K Andre Szmyt with 12 seconds remining in the fourth quarter, the Browns were unable to come out on top against the Saints in Week 9 in overtime.
A 39-yard touchdown pass by QB Shedeur Sanders to TE Harold Fannin Jr. set up the Browns for a two-point conversion to win the game in overtime, but they were unable to convert due to a holding penalty and an incomplete pass to WR Denzel Boston.
"I like the way we battle, gave ourselves a chance there in the second half and in overtime, but just didn't finish with one last play," head coach Todd Monken said. "You make that decision as the clock winds down a little bit because you're at that point where they still have their two timeouts. If you kick the extra point, the way the overtime rules are with 10 minutes is that they are going to be in two-minute with two timeouts and need a field goal to win it. So, you're not going to get the ball back probably. So, you're saying tie or lose if you kick the extra point – that's my opinion. And in that moment, I said, 'Nah that's not me.' So, we're going to go for the win right here and it's going to be win or lose."
Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 23-22 loss to the Saints.
Shedeur Sanders showcases deep ball in first start of the season
While the Browns struggled to find the end zone through the first three quarters of the game, Sanders demonstrated his ability to throw the deep ball over the course of the game. He threw a 60-yard pass to Boston in the third quarter, as Boston ran deep into the red zone to set up the Browns for a field goal.
His second deep throw of the game produced a big play late in the fourth quarter. On the first play of their second offensive drive of the quarter, Sanders threw a 64-yard pass to WR KC Concepcion Jr., who cut by two defenders and ran into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.
"At the end, he came through when we needed him to come through with some big plays and big throws," Monken said. "And I'm happy for him because every player wants an opportunity to play and showcase their ability. That part I'm awfully proud of."
Sanders finished the game completing 19 of 31 passing attempts for 297 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the 2026 season. His second touchdown of the game came on a 39-yard pass to Fannin, who fought by defenders to find the end zone in overtime.
Heading into Week 9, Sanders took reps with the first team throughout the week of practices while QB Deshaun Watson was in concussion protocol. He was then named the starter for Week 9 on Friday heading into the game.
"I'm really proud of him and how hard he's worked since I've been here," Monken said. "He wasn't perfect. I wasn't perfect. But for a guy that really hasn't taken snaps with the ones in 10 weeks – when we announced it with two weeks left and we're eight weeks into the season, so you're basically two-and-a-half months where you're basically running cards – to come in there and continue to battle, really proud of him."
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, featuring top plays and moments.
KC Concepcion Jr. builds on rookie season with first career touchdown
Concepcion has continued to be a key receiver for the Browns' offense, as he totaled the second-most receptions by a pass catcher for the Browns heading into Week 9 with 33 receptions. He had a breakout performance against the Titans in Week 7 and built off that performance against the Saints.
Concepcion scored his first career touchdown on a 64-yard catch from Sanders late in the fourth quarter and was Cleveland's first touchdown of the game. Concepcion recorded a total of four receptions for 85 receiving yards and one touchdown, as well as one carry for three rushing yards. He also was injured on a play late in the third quarter but returned to the game at the start of the fourth quarter.
"I had to ask like three times on the headset, 'You're talking about KC, the guy who was on the ground for a minute?" Monken said. "But that's him. That's the guys that we have. And first of all, let me just say this, if you're playing in the NFL, you're tough. You do this and you've done this your whole life, and you play in the NFL, you're tough. And he is one of those guys. He is one of those real guys. Credit to him coming back in. [...] He's a real one."
This season, Concepcion has recorded 37 receptions – the second-most by a Browns rookie after the first nine weeks of the season.
Browns force two key turnovers
The Browns found ways to stop the Saints' offense and keep them of the field in the first half, with a defensive turnover and a special teams turnover. They held the Saints to just a field goal in the first half of the game.
In the second quarter with the Saints in the red zone, LB Carson Schwesinger punched the ball out of WR Jordyn Tyson's arms, and CB Tyson Campbell recovered the fumble to give the ball back to their offense.
Then, as the Saints looked to return a punt with 4:12 left in the first half, DT Adin Huntington forced WR//RS Barion Brown to fumble the ball – marking Huntington's first career forced fumble – and S Donovan McMillon recovered.
While the Browns' offense was unable to score off of both turnovers, those two takeaways kept the Saints' offense off the field and out of scoring position. The Browns' defense has now totaled 11 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries, exemplifying an element of their defense that is focused on swarming to the football and causing turnovers.
Check out photos of Browns players warming up before their 2026 Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.