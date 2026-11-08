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Three Big Takeaways

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Shedeur Sanders showcases deep ball in loss to the Saints | 3 Big Takeaways

KC Concepcion Jr. continues to build on rookie season with first career touchdown

Nov 08, 2026 at 06:26 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Takeawayws Week 9_11.8.26

While the Browns forced overtime with a 51-yard field goal by K Andre Szmyt with 12 seconds remining in the fourth quarter, the Browns were unable to come out on top against the Saints in Week 9 in overtime.

A 39-yard touchdown pass by QB Shedeur Sanders to TE Harold Fannin Jr. set up the Browns for a two-point conversion to win the game in overtime, but they were unable to convert due to a holding penalty and an incomplete pass to WR Denzel Boston.

"I like the way we battle, gave ourselves a chance there in the second half and in overtime, but just didn't finish with one last play," head coach Todd Monken said. "You make that decision as the clock winds down a little bit because you're at that point where they still have their two timeouts. If you kick the extra point, the way the overtime rules are with 10 minutes is that they are going to be in two-minute with two timeouts and need a field goal to win it. So, you're not going to get the ball back probably. So, you're saying tie or lose if you kick the extra point – that's my opinion. And in that moment, I said, 'Nah that's not me.' So, we're going to go for the win right here and it's going to be win or lose."

Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 23-22 loss to the Saints.

Shedeur Sanders showcases deep ball in first start of the season

While the Browns struggled to find the end zone through the first three quarters of the game, Sanders demonstrated his ability to throw the deep ball over the course of the game. He threw a 60-yard pass to Boston in the third quarter, as Boston ran deep into the red zone to set up the Browns for a field goal.

His second deep throw of the game produced a big play late in the fourth quarter. On the first play of their second offensive drive of the quarter, Sanders threw a 64-yard pass to WR KC Concepcion Jr., who cut by two defenders and ran into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

"At the end, he came through when we needed him to come through with some big plays and big throws," Monken said. "And I'm happy for him because every player wants an opportunity to play and showcase their ability. That part I'm awfully proud of."

Sanders finished the game completing 19 of 31 passing attempts for 297 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the 2026 season. His second touchdown of the game came on a 39-yard pass to Fannin, who fought by defenders to find the end zone in overtime.

Heading into Week 9, Sanders took reps with the first team throughout the week of practices while QB Deshaun Watson was in concussion protocol. He was then named the starter for Week 9 on Friday heading into the game.

"I'm really proud of him and how hard he's worked since I've been here," Monken said. "He wasn't perfect. I wasn't perfect. But for a guy that really hasn't taken snaps with the ones in 10 weeks – when we announced it with two weeks left and we're eight weeks into the season, so you're basically two-and-a-half months where you're basically running cards – to come in there and continue to battle, really proud of him."

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Saints Week 9

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, featuring top plays and moments.

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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
79 / 174

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
80 / 174

Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
81 / 174

Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
82 / 174

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
83 / 174

Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
84 / 174

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
85 / 174

Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
86 / 174

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
87 / 174

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
88 / 174

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
89 / 174

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
90 / 174

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
91 / 174

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
92 / 174

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
93 / 174

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
94 / 174

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
95 / 174

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
96 / 174

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
97 / 174

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
98 / 174

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
99 / 174

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
100 / 174

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
101 / 174

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
102 / 174

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
103 / 174

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
104 / 174

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
105 / 174

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
106 / 174

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
107 / 174

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
108 / 174

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
109 / 174

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
110 / 174

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
111 / 174

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
112 / 174

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
113 / 174

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
114 / 174

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
115 / 174

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
116 / 174

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
117 / 174

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
118 / 174

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
119 / 174

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
120 / 174

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
121 / 174

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
122 / 174

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
123 / 174

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
124 / 174

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
125 / 174

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
126 / 174

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
127 / 174

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
128 / 174

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
129 / 174

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
130 / 174

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
131 / 174

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
132 / 174

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44), Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
133 / 174

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44), Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44), Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
134 / 174

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44), Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
135 / 174

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
136 / 174

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
137 / 174

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
138 / 174

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
139 / 174

The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
140 / 174

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
141 / 174

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
142 / 174

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
143 / 174

The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
144 / 174

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
145 / 174

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
146 / 174

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
147 / 174

The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
148 / 174

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
149 / 174

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
150 / 174

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
151 / 174

Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
152 / 174

Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
153 / 174

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
154 / 174

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
155 / 174

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
156 / 174

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
157 / 174

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
158 / 174

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
159 / 174

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
160 / 174

The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
161 / 174

Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
162 / 174

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
163 / 174

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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KC Concepcion Jr. builds on rookie season with first career touchdown

Concepcion has continued to be a key receiver for the Browns' offense, as he totaled the second-most receptions by a pass catcher for the Browns heading into Week 9 with 33 receptions. He had a breakout performance against the Titans in Week 7 and built off that performance against the Saints.

Concepcion scored his first career touchdown on a 64-yard catch from Sanders late in the fourth quarter and was Cleveland's first touchdown of the game. Concepcion recorded a total of four receptions for 85 receiving yards and one touchdown, as well as one carry for three rushing yards. He also was injured on a play late in the third quarter but returned to the game at the start of the fourth quarter.

"I had to ask like three times on the headset, 'You're talking about KC, the guy who was on the ground for a minute?" Monken said. "But that's him. That's the guys that we have. And first of all, let me just say this, if you're playing in the NFL, you're tough. You do this and you've done this your whole life, and you play in the NFL, you're tough. And he is one of those guys. He is one of those real guys. Credit to him coming back in. [...] He's a real one."

This season, Concepcion has recorded 37 receptions – the second-most by a Browns rookie after the first nine weeks of the season.

Browns force two key turnovers

The Browns found ways to stop the Saints' offense and keep them of the field in the first half, with a defensive turnover and a special teams turnover. They held the Saints to just a field goal in the first half of the game.

In the second quarter with the Saints in the red zone, LB Carson Schwesinger punched the ball out of WR Jordyn Tyson's arms, and CB Tyson Campbell recovered the fumble to give the ball back to their offense.

Then, as the Saints looked to return a punt with 4:12 left in the first half, DT Adin Huntington forced WR//RS Barion Brown to fumble the ball – marking Huntington's first career forced fumble – and S Donovan McMillon recovered.

While the Browns' offense was unable to score off of both turnovers, those two takeaways kept the Saints' offense off the field and out of scoring position. The Browns' defense has now totaled 11 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries, exemplifying an element of their defense that is focused on swarming to the football and causing turnovers.

Browns Players Prep for Kickoff vs. Saints for 2026 Week 9

Check out photos of Browns players warming up before their 2026 Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

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The Week 9 Captains before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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The Week 9 Captains before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) and Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) and Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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The stadium before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A Salute to Service helmet decal before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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A Salute to Service helmet decal before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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The locker room before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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The locker room before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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The stadium before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) and Quarterback Taylen Green (15) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) and Quarterback Taylen Green (15) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15), Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6), and Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15), Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6), and Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Head Coach Todd Monken before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The Week 9 Captains before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
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The Week 9 Captains before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92), Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
78 / 78

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92), Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints on November 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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