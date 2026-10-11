Browns' offense struggles to find consistency in loss to the Jets | 3 Big Takeaways

In Week 5 against the Jets, the Browns ran into struggles on all three sides of the ball that each played their own factors in the 17-12 loss. From struggling to manufacture offensive consistency, to late defensive and special teams miscues, Cleveland could not produce another late-game run to win the game.
The Browns snapped their three-game win streak with the loss on the road and now sit at 3-2 on the season.
"We certainly didn't do enough offensively, running the football, consistently throwing it," head coach Todd Monken said. "What we had was Deshaun (Watson) running around trying to make some plays down the field. And even with all that being said, we put ourselves in a position at the end – like we had the last three weeks, as up and down as we had played – to get the touchdown, get the turnover. Unfortunately, we go three and out, and then obviously giving up the snap and the punt at the end. As we know in this league, it comes down to making the other team play their best. And I don't think we did that today."
Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 17-12 loss to the Jets.
Offensive consistency affected by struggles to run the ball
Heading into Week 5, the Browns had made progress in developing the run game in Week 3 and Week 4 that they wanted to build off of against the Jets. New York had allowed an average of 123.5 rushing yards per game, the eighth most in the league, heading into Week 5.
Due to the wet conditions on Sunday, the Browns also looked to use the run game to move the ball. They ran a total of 24 run plays over the course of the game but could not build the necessary consistency in the run game, as they finished the game with 96 net rushing yards.
RB Quinshon Judkins led the Browns with 14 carries for 44 yards but averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. His longest rush of the game totaled 14 yards. Watson also totaled six carries for 40 yards, including a 20-yard scramble up the middle of the field.
"You're going to put yourself in that position when you can't run the football, and we weren't able to run the football today," Monken said. "And we were behind the sticks the whole day. We made a few plays – some get back on track and some third downs that gave us a chance – but we were never comfortable calling it or playing. And that's not a recipe for success. We got to be able to run the football to control the game. It starts up front. It starts with the way that we call it and the way that we scheme it."
Due to their struggles to run the ball, the pass game also suffered. Watson had a few key deep completions, including a 30-yard pass to WR Isaiah Bond and the 29-yard touchdown pass to WR Denzel Boston, but Watson faced ample pressure from the Jets that forced errant passes or ended in a sack. Watson finished the game completing 15 of 33 passing attempts for 155 yards and one touchdown, and was sacked a total of eight times.
Without the consistency to move the chains, the Browns also had to punt on eight of their offensive possessions. They also recorded two turnovers on fumbles that ended possessions.
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 5 game against the New York Jets, featuring top plays and moments.
Defense falters late following key plays made
The Browns' defense fought back over the course of the game after a tough opening drive, as they gave up a touchdown to the Jets. Following that drive, they forced New York to punt on their next five offensive drives before forcing a fumble, forced by LB Quincy Williams and recovered by S Ronnie Hickman.
Their front seven also found their way into the backfield to sack QB Geno Smith, with DT Maliek Collins recording 1.5 sacks, DT Sam Kamara and LB Carson Schwesinger each tallying one sack and DT Adin Huntington adding half of a sack. The defense also totaled nine quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, three passes defensed and four forced fumbles.
"I thought we settled in pretty well," Monken said of the defense. "Gave up some yards but came up with some big stops and some turnovers. But ultimately, not good enough, not clean enough."
The Browns had seen success late in games in their three wins this season to force key defensive stops and had the chance once again against the Jets. With 4:20 left in the game Schwesinger strip-sacked Smith, Huntington recovered the fumble to turn the ball back to the Browns as the second turnover of the day.
However, the mishandled snap on the punt gave the ball back to the Jets in solid field position, and Cleveland's defense faltered on the third-down stop as RB Braelon Allen broke through for a 22-yard touchdown run.
Special teams face miscues late in fourth quarter
Through the first four weeks of the season, the Browns' special teams unit had been a positive element in their three wins. However, in Week 5, key special teams miscues in the fourth quarter played their role in the loss.
The first came on the missed extra point by K Andre Szmyt in the fourth quarter with 6:21 left in the game. Following Watson's 29-yard touchdown pass to Boston to give the Browns their first lead of the game, the missed extra point only gave Cleveland a two-point lead. The missed extra point marked Szmyt's first of the season, as well as his first missed extra point since Week 1 of the 2025 season.
Then on the kick return, the Browns gave up a 36-yard return that put the Jets at their own 45-yard line for the second special teams miscue of the day.
As the Browns were then forced to punt on a three-and-out, the snap to P Corey Bojorquez was high, and the ball went through his hands that put the Jets in good field position at Cleveland's 23-yard line. The miscue set up the Jets' offense for the go-ahead touchdown just two plays later with just over three minutes remaining in the game.
"Fits the day," Monken said. "There was a sequence there of special teams plays where you miss the extra point, you give up the long kick return. Defense comes up with a big stop, and then we mishandle the snap or the catch. Within a matter of whatever that would have been – three plays on us on offense, and however many they had, four or five with them – we had three special teams plays below the line. But that's what happens when you don't play clean, you're going to get beat. And we got beat because of those things, and we're going to work like heck to fix it."