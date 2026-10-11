Browns' offense struggles to find consistency in loss to the Jets | 3 Big Takeaways

Special teams face miscues late in fourth quarter

Through the first four weeks of the season, the Browns' special teams unit had been a positive element in their three wins. However, in Week 5, key special teams miscues in the fourth quarter played their role in the loss.

The first came on the missed extra point by K Andre Szmyt in the fourth quarter with 6:21 left in the game. Following Watson's 29-yard touchdown pass to Boston to give the Browns their first lead of the game, the missed extra point only gave Cleveland a two-point lead. The missed extra point marked Szmyt's first of the season, as well as his first missed extra point since Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Then on the kick return, the Browns gave up a 36-yard return that put the Jets at their own 45-yard line for the second special teams miscue of the day.

As the Browns were then forced to punt on a three-and-out, the snap to P Corey Bojorquez was high, and the ball went through his hands that put the Jets in good field position at Cleveland's 23-yard line. The miscue set up the Jets' offense for the go-ahead touchdown just two plays later with just over three minutes remaining in the game.