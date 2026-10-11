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Raheim Sanders questionable to return vs. the Jets

Tytus Howard questionable to return with a knee injury

Oct 11, 2026 at 03:41 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Sanders_10.11.26

RB Raheim Sanders is questionable to return to the game against the Jets with a hip injury. RT Tytus Howard is also questionable to return with a knee injury.

Sanders recorded three carries for 12 yards, as well as one reception for one yard.

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