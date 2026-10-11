Raheim Sanders questionable to return vs. the Jets

RB Raheim Sanders is questionable to return to the game against the Jets with a hip injury. RT Tytus Howard is also questionable to return with a knee injury.
Sanders recorded three carries for 12 yards, as well as one reception for one yard.
RB Raheim Sanders is questionable to return to the game against the Jets with a hip injury. RT Tytus Howard is also questionable to return with a knee injury.
Sanders recorded three carries for 12 yards, as well as one reception for one yard.
Concepcion sustained a head injury in the first quarter against the Jets
Graham sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against the Steelers
Browns lead the Buccaneers 23-19 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter
Sampson sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville
Bond was originally evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter
CB Nate Evans is also out with a quad injury
With his 23rd sack of the 2025 season, Garrett set a new NFL record
Tyson Campbell also questionable to return in Week 18
Fannin sustained the injury in the first quarter on his touchdown reception
Judkins sustained the leg injury late in the second quarter