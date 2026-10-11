KC Concepcion Jr. ruled out vs. the Jets

WR KC Concepcion Jr. has been ruled out of the game against the Jets with a head injury. Concepcion sustained the head injury in the first quarter.
Concepion had recorded one reception for five yards in the first quarter.
WR KC Concepcion Jr. has been ruled out of the game against the Jets with a head injury. Concepcion sustained the head injury in the first quarter.
Concepion had recorded one reception for five yards in the first quarter.
Tytus Howard questionable to return with a knee injury
Graham sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against the Steelers
Browns lead the Buccaneers 23-19 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter
Sampson sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville
Bond was originally evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter
CB Nate Evans is also out with a quad injury
With his 23rd sack of the 2025 season, Garrett set a new NFL record
Tyson Campbell also questionable to return in Week 18
Fannin sustained the injury in the first quarter on his touchdown reception
Judkins sustained the leg injury late in the second quarter