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Tytus Howard being evaluated for concussion vs. the Titans

Myles Harden also questionable to return with a hamstring injury

Oct 25, 2026 at 03:18 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Howard_10.25.26

T Tytus Howard is being evaluated for a concussion. He sustained the injury early in the third quarter.

CB Myles Harden is also questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury in the third quarter.

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