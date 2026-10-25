Tytus Howard being evaluated for concussion vs. the Titans

T Tytus Howard is being evaluated for a concussion. He sustained the injury early in the third quarter.
CB Myles Harden is also questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury in the third quarter.
T Tytus Howard is being evaluated for a concussion. He sustained the injury early in the third quarter.
CB Myles Harden is also questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury in the third quarter.
Ward picked off QB Cam Ward in the second quarter of Week 7
Tytus Howard questionable to return with a knee injury
Concepcion sustained a head injury in the first quarter against the Jets
Graham sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against the Steelers
Browns lead the Buccaneers 23-19 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter
Sampson sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville
Bond was originally evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter
CB Nate Evans is also out with a quad injury