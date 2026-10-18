Grant Delpit ruled out vs. the Ravens

S Grant Delpit has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Ravens. He was evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter after sustaining a hit.
Delpit recorded two tackles against the Ravens.
S Grant Delpit has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Ravens. He was evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter after sustaining a hit.
Delpit recorded two tackles against the Ravens.
Tytus Howard questionable to return with a knee injury
Concepcion sustained a head injury in the first quarter against the Jets
Graham sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against the Steelers
Browns lead the Buccaneers 23-19 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter
Sampson sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville
Bond was originally evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter
CB Nate Evans is also out with a quad injury
With his 23rd sack of the 2025 season, Garrett set a new NFL record
Tyson Campbell also questionable to return in Week 18