Breaking News
Justin Jefferson questionable to return vs. the Ravens
Jefferson sustained a hip injury
Oct 18, 2026 at 02:52 PM
Tytus Howard questionable to return with a knee injury
Concepcion sustained a head injury in the first quarter against the Jets
Graham sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against the Steelers
Browns lead the Buccaneers 23-19 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter
Sampson sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville
Bond was originally evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter
CB Nate Evans is also out with a quad injury
With his 23rd sack of the 2025 season, Garrett set a new NFL record
Tyson Campbell also questionable to return in Week 18