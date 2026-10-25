Denzel Ward records 20th career interception

CB Denzel Ward hit a career milestone in Week 7 agains the Titans, as he recorded his 20th career interception.

Ward picked off a pass from Titans QB Cam Ward that was intended for WR Elic Ayomanor late in the second quarter. The interception set up the Browns' offense to move down the field and score their second touchdown of the first half.

The interception also marked his second of the 2026 season, and his first pick of the season came in Week 4 against the Steelers. Heading into Week 7, Ward had 25 tackles, one quarterback hit, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.