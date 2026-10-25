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Denzel Ward records 20th career interception

Ward picked off QB Cam Ward in the second quarter of Week 7

Oct 25, 2026 at 02:25 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

WardInterceptions_10.25.26

CB Denzel Ward hit a career milestone in Week 7 agains the Titans, as he recorded his 20th career interception.

Ward picked off a pass from Titans QB Cam Ward that was intended for WR Elic Ayomanor late in the second quarter. The interception set up the Browns' offense to move down the field and score their second touchdown of the first half.

The interception also marked his second of the 2026 season, and his first pick of the season came in Week 4 against the Steelers. Heading into Week 7, Ward had 25 tackles, one quarterback hit, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

"He's one of the best players in the NFL," defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg said on Denzel Ward on Oct. 8. "Not only is he one of the best corners in this league, he wants more and more. He wants to find his inches; he wants to find his different ways to help this defense. He's completely unselfish. [...] It's really fun working with him."

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