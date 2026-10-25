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Three Big Takeaways

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Browns' run game finds stride led by Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson | 3 Big Takeaways

KC Concepcion Jr. records breakout game with career-high 129 receiving yards

Oct 25, 2026 at 07:45 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

TakeawaysWk7_10.25.26

The Browns' offense orchestrated their fifth fourth-quarter game-winning drive this season, capped off by a third game-winning field goal by K Andre Szmyt. Cleveland is now 5-2 on the season and remains at the top of AFC North.

"Unbelievable team win. Not perfect at all. We're going to have to figure out how to start faster," head coach Todd Monken said. "There's something about this group. There's something about those guys that play the next play and continue to fight for each other."

Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 27-24 win over the Titans.

KC Concepcion Jr. records breakout game

WR KC Concepcion Jr. has played a key role in the Browns' offense through the first six weeks of the season. He led the Browns in receptions and targets entering Week 6, consistently catching passes to move the ball.

But in Week 7, Concepcion took his game to the next step, as he recorded his first 100-yard receiving game. He finished the game with career-highs with eight receptions for 129 receiving yards, as well as three carries for 23 yards. His 129 receiving yards were the eighth-most by a Browns rookie in a game, and he is the first Browns rookie wide receiver to record a 100-yard receiving game since Corey Coleman in 2016.

"I enter every week expecting to have a game like this. This week, it was my breakout game, and I just can' t wait to keep stacking weeks," Concepcion said. "I've been this way my whole life. I play this game with so much heart, so much effort. I'm finally glad that Browns fans and the Browns community was finally able to see what I can bring to this team."

From the beginning of the game, the Browns utilized Concepcion in the pass game. He took a screen pass 23 yards on third-and-7 on the first offensive drive before he brought in a 32-yard reception to help set up RB Quinshon Judkins' game-tying touchdown in the second quarter. Late in the first half, Concepcion also caught a 15-yard pass to set up Szmyt with a 28-yard field goal to give the Browns the lead entering halftime.

Then late in the fourth quarter, Concepcion spun and bounced off the Titans' defenders for an 18-yard gain to the Titans' 9-yard line. His run set up a touchdown by QB Deshaun Watson to give Cleveland a lead with 4:39 left in the game.

"We still used him to run the ball a little bit. He's hard to bring down, he is a weapon," Monken said. "He's a real dude, man. He's a real dude. Coming out of the draft, everybody said that about him. When you visit with him and you're around him, he's diligent. He's humble. He's competitive. Got unbelievable fight. And what I'm really impressed with all the spinning, and the twisting, and the shirt-pulling, he protects the football. He covers it up, and that's not easy for a guy that when they expose the ball like that, that's not easy."

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Titans Week 7

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans, featuring top plays and moments.

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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5), Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4), and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5), Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4), and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
89 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
90 / 202

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
91 / 202

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
92 / 202

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
93 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
94 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
95 / 202

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
96 / 202

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
97 / 202

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
98 / 202

The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
99 / 202

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
100 / 202

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
101 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
102 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
103 / 202

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
104 / 202

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
105 / 202

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
106 / 202

The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
107 / 202

The defense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
108 / 202

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
109 / 202

Safety Grant Delpit (9), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
110 / 202

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
111 / 202

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
112 / 202

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
113 / 202

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
114 / 202

Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
115 / 202

The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
116 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
117 / 202

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
118 / 202

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
119 / 202

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
120 / 202

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
121 / 202

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
122 / 202

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
123 / 202

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
124 / 202

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
125 / 202

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
126 / 202

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
127 / 202

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
128 / 202

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
129 / 202

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
130 / 202

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
131 / 202

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
132 / 202

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
133 / 202

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
134 / 202

Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
135 / 202

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
136 / 202

Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
137 / 202

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
138 / 202

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
139 / 202

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
140 / 202

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
141 / 202

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
142 / 202

Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
143 / 202

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
144 / 202

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
145 / 202

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
146 / 202

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
147 / 202

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
148 / 202

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
149 / 202

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
150 / 202

Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
151 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
152 / 202

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
153 / 202

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
154 / 202

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
155 / 202

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
156 / 202

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
157 / 202

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
158 / 202

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
159 / 202

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
160 / 202

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
161 / 202

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
162 / 202

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
163 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
164 / 202

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
165 / 202

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
166 / 202

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
167 / 202

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
168 / 202

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
169 / 202

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
170 / 202

Head Coach Todd Monken during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
171 / 202

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
172 / 202

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
173 / 202

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
174 / 202

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
175 / 202

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
176 / 202

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
177 / 202

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
178 / 202

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
179 / 202

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
180 / 202

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
181 / 202

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
182 / 202

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
183 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
184 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
185 / 202

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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Run game hits new stride

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Browns have worked to consistently build their run game and battled through injuries to three of their running backs. In Week 7, with both Judkins and RB Dylan Sampson returning to the lineup, they each showed up in big ways.

Judkins kicked off the scoring for the Browns with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added his second rushing touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a 6-yard run. Judkins recorded a season-high 96 rushing yards on 17 carries, with his longest run of the day for 30 yards. His two rushing touchdowns in Week 7 also marked his third career game with multiple rushing touchdowns.

Sampson also added key run plays over the course of the game, as he totaled 45 rushing yards on six carries. His longest run of the day was for 19 rushing yards in the fourth quarter to help set up Watson's 9-yard rushing touchdown. Sampson also added three receptions for 32 yards, including a 22-yard reception.

"You see the diversity he has – he can run the ball, catch it out the back field, and then he brings a versatile dynamic to the offense," Watson said of Sampson. "You don't know what we're going to do, pass it or run it. So, it's good to have D-Samp (Dylan Sampson) back, good to have Q (Quinshon Judkins) back, all the guys back, man. Jaleel (McLaughlin), when he needs to step in. So, it was good to see us completely whole, and let's build from this."

Watson's ability to use his feet and extend plays also had a role in their win over the Titans. Watson totaled three carries for 19 rushing yards, including the late-game rushing touchdown.

As the Browns have worked through the ebbs and flows of their run game, Watson said not only having Judkins and Sampson back in the lineup with fresh legs, but also their overall execution of the looks and their offense all being on the same page allowed them to execute the run game. The Browns rushed for a season-high 183 yards with three touchdowns and a 6.3 average per attempt. It was the team's most rushing yards in a game since totaling 198 at Pittsburgh on Sept. 18, 2023.

"We ran the ball better. To me, that's the biggest thing," Monken said. "It is so hard if you can't run the football, and we've been making it hard. It feels like, even last week it started to come along a little bit. And obviously getting Quinshon back and Samp – no disrespect to the other guys that have played great for us – but having those guys back and having our guys playing together over the course of time. And it's week to week, each team poses challenges, run and pass, but the idea is you have to fight like hell to solve it."

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Defense continues with key plays

After giving up two touchdowns in the first quarter to the Titans, the Browns' defense once again re-grouped and made game-changing plays throughout the remainder of the game.

On the Titans' first drive of the second quarter deep in the red zone, the defense held them on the goal line to prevent a score. On first-and-4, RB Tony Pollard ran up the middle but was stopped short of the end zone at the 1-yard line by DE Sam Williams and DE Derek Barnett. Then, QB Cam Ward tried a quarterback sneak up the middle but did not reach the goal line, tackled by DT Sam Kamara and LB Quincy Williams. Ward was sacked on third down, and when the Titans went for it on fourth down with a run by Pollard, he was stopped once again short of the end zone to force the turnover on downs.

"Oh man, it was huge," CB Denzel Ward said. "It was a huge stop for the defense and for the team and it gave us the opportunity to win the game at the end. Just holding them to those points and put our offense back out there on the field."

That defensive stand at the goal line shifted the momentum for Cleveland. On the Titans' next offensive drive following a turnover by Cleveland, Denzel Ward picked off Cam Ward on the first play of the drive to give the ball right back to the Browns. Denzel Ward's interception set up Cleveland's offense for a scoring drive, which ended with Judkins' second rushing touchdown of the game.

Denzel Ward's interception marked the 20th of his career, and his second during the 2026 season.

"That has been my whole goal this season, I am just trying to intercept the ball and catch the ball," Denzel Ward said. "God blessed me and was able to get an interception."

Then in the third quarter, as Cam Ward threw a pass to WR Carnell Tate with CB Tyson Campbell in coverage, Campbell poked the ball loose for the fumble. S Ronnie Hickman recovered the fumble to give the ball back to the Browns once again.

As a defense, they know they must also start games faster and limit the success of opposing offenses on opening drives. But their ability to respond and create key plays has been an important factor for the success as a unit. They are also still finding ways to limit opposing quarterbacks, as they have gone 52 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer – the longest active streak in the NFL. They held Cam Ward to completing 20 of 31 passing attempts for 181 passing yards.

"We got to do a better job of starting faster and eliminating points early on and put us in a better position towards the end of the game," Denzel Ward said. "But yeah, we have to continue to watch the film and clean up the mistakes and stuff that we make early on and get it going."

Browns Celebrate 27-24 Win Over the Tennessee Titans | Postgame Photos from Nissan Stadium

See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

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The offense celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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The offense celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire, Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96), and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire, Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96), and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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