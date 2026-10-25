Browns' run game finds stride led by Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson | 3 Big Takeaways

The Browns' offense orchestrated their fifth fourth-quarter game-winning drive this season, capped off by a third game-winning field goal by K Andre Szmyt. Cleveland is now 5-2 on the season and remains at the top of AFC North.
"Unbelievable team win. Not perfect at all. We're going to have to figure out how to start faster," head coach Todd Monken said. "There's something about this group. There's something about those guys that play the next play and continue to fight for each other."
Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 27-24 win over the Titans.
KC Concepcion Jr. records breakout game
WR KC Concepcion Jr. has played a key role in the Browns' offense through the first six weeks of the season. He led the Browns in receptions and targets entering Week 6, consistently catching passes to move the ball.
But in Week 7, Concepcion took his game to the next step, as he recorded his first 100-yard receiving game. He finished the game with career-highs with eight receptions for 129 receiving yards, as well as three carries for 23 yards. His 129 receiving yards were the eighth-most by a Browns rookie in a game, and he is the first Browns rookie wide receiver to record a 100-yard receiving game since Corey Coleman in 2016.
"I enter every week expecting to have a game like this. This week, it was my breakout game, and I just can' t wait to keep stacking weeks," Concepcion said. "I've been this way my whole life. I play this game with so much heart, so much effort. I'm finally glad that Browns fans and the Browns community was finally able to see what I can bring to this team."
From the beginning of the game, the Browns utilized Concepcion in the pass game. He took a screen pass 23 yards on third-and-7 on the first offensive drive before he brought in a 32-yard reception to help set up RB Quinshon Judkins' game-tying touchdown in the second quarter. Late in the first half, Concepcion also caught a 15-yard pass to set up Szmyt with a 28-yard field goal to give the Browns the lead entering halftime.
Then late in the fourth quarter, Concepcion spun and bounced off the Titans' defenders for an 18-yard gain to the Titans' 9-yard line. His run set up a touchdown by QB Deshaun Watson to give Cleveland a lead with 4:39 left in the game.
"We still used him to run the ball a little bit. He's hard to bring down, he is a weapon," Monken said. "He's a real dude, man. He's a real dude. Coming out of the draft, everybody said that about him. When you visit with him and you're around him, he's diligent. He's humble. He's competitive. Got unbelievable fight. And what I'm really impressed with all the spinning, and the twisting, and the shirt-pulling, he protects the football. He covers it up, and that's not easy for a guy that when they expose the ball like that, that's not easy."
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans, featuring top plays and moments.
Run game hits new stride
Through the first six weeks of the season, the Browns have worked to consistently build their run game and battled through injuries to three of their running backs. In Week 7, with both Judkins and RB Dylan Sampson returning to the lineup, they each showed up in big ways.
Judkins kicked off the scoring for the Browns with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added his second rushing touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a 6-yard run. Judkins recorded a season-high 96 rushing yards on 17 carries, with his longest run of the day for 30 yards. His two rushing touchdowns in Week 7 also marked his third career game with multiple rushing touchdowns.
Sampson also added key run plays over the course of the game, as he totaled 45 rushing yards on six carries. His longest run of the day was for 19 rushing yards in the fourth quarter to help set up Watson's 9-yard rushing touchdown. Sampson also added three receptions for 32 yards, including a 22-yard reception.
"You see the diversity he has – he can run the ball, catch it out the back field, and then he brings a versatile dynamic to the offense," Watson said of Sampson. "You don't know what we're going to do, pass it or run it. So, it's good to have D-Samp (Dylan Sampson) back, good to have Q (Quinshon Judkins) back, all the guys back, man. Jaleel (McLaughlin), when he needs to step in. So, it was good to see us completely whole, and let's build from this."
Watson's ability to use his feet and extend plays also had a role in their win over the Titans. Watson totaled three carries for 19 rushing yards, including the late-game rushing touchdown.
As the Browns have worked through the ebbs and flows of their run game, Watson said not only having Judkins and Sampson back in the lineup with fresh legs, but also their overall execution of the looks and their offense all being on the same page allowed them to execute the run game. The Browns rushed for a season-high 183 yards with three touchdowns and a 6.3 average per attempt. It was the team's most rushing yards in a game since totaling 198 at Pittsburgh on Sept. 18, 2023.
"We ran the ball better. To me, that's the biggest thing," Monken said. "It is so hard if you can't run the football, and we've been making it hard. It feels like, even last week it started to come along a little bit. And obviously getting Quinshon back and Samp – no disrespect to the other guys that have played great for us – but having those guys back and having our guys playing together over the course of time. And it's week to week, each team poses challenges, run and pass, but the idea is you have to fight like hell to solve it."
Defense continues with key plays
After giving up two touchdowns in the first quarter to the Titans, the Browns' defense once again re-grouped and made game-changing plays throughout the remainder of the game.
On the Titans' first drive of the second quarter deep in the red zone, the defense held them on the goal line to prevent a score. On first-and-4, RB Tony Pollard ran up the middle but was stopped short of the end zone at the 1-yard line by DE Sam Williams and DE Derek Barnett. Then, QB Cam Ward tried a quarterback sneak up the middle but did not reach the goal line, tackled by DT Sam Kamara and LB Quincy Williams. Ward was sacked on third down, and when the Titans went for it on fourth down with a run by Pollard, he was stopped once again short of the end zone to force the turnover on downs.
"Oh man, it was huge," CB Denzel Ward said. "It was a huge stop for the defense and for the team and it gave us the opportunity to win the game at the end. Just holding them to those points and put our offense back out there on the field."
That defensive stand at the goal line shifted the momentum for Cleveland. On the Titans' next offensive drive following a turnover by Cleveland, Denzel Ward picked off Cam Ward on the first play of the drive to give the ball right back to the Browns. Denzel Ward's interception set up Cleveland's offense for a scoring drive, which ended with Judkins' second rushing touchdown of the game.
Denzel Ward's interception marked the 20th of his career, and his second during the 2026 season.
"That has been my whole goal this season, I am just trying to intercept the ball and catch the ball," Denzel Ward said. "God blessed me and was able to get an interception."
Then in the third quarter, as Cam Ward threw a pass to WR Carnell Tate with CB Tyson Campbell in coverage, Campbell poked the ball loose for the fumble. S Ronnie Hickman recovered the fumble to give the ball back to the Browns once again.
As a defense, they know they must also start games faster and limit the success of opposing offenses on opening drives. But their ability to respond and create key plays has been an important factor for the success as a unit. They are also still finding ways to limit opposing quarterbacks, as they have gone 52 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer – the longest active streak in the NFL. They held Cam Ward to completing 20 of 31 passing attempts for 181 passing yards.
"We got to do a better job of starting faster and eliminating points early on and put us in a better position towards the end of the game," Denzel Ward said. "But yeah, we have to continue to watch the film and clean up the mistakes and stuff that we make early on and get it going."
See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on October 25, 2026 at Nissan Stadium.