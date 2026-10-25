Browns' run game finds stride led by Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson | 3 Big Takeaways

Run game hits new stride

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Browns have worked to consistently build their run game and battled through injuries to three of their running backs. In Week 7, with both Judkins and RB Dylan Sampson returning to the lineup, they each showed up in big ways.

Judkins kicked off the scoring for the Browns with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added his second rushing touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a 6-yard run. Judkins recorded a season-high 96 rushing yards on 17 carries, with his longest run of the day for 30 yards. His two rushing touchdowns in Week 7 also marked his third career game with multiple rushing touchdowns.

Sampson also added key run plays over the course of the game, as he totaled 45 rushing yards on six carries. His longest run of the day was for 19 rushing yards in the fourth quarter to help set up Watson's 9-yard rushing touchdown. Sampson also added three receptions for 32 yards, including a 22-yard reception.

"You see the diversity he has – he can run the ball, catch it out the back field, and then he brings a versatile dynamic to the offense," Watson said of Sampson. "You don't know what we're going to do, pass it or run it. So, it's good to have D-Samp (Dylan Sampson) back, good to have Q (Quinshon Judkins) back, all the guys back, man. Jaleel (McLaughlin), when he needs to step in. So, it was good to see us completely whole, and let's build from this."

Watson's ability to use his feet and extend plays also had a role in their win over the Titans. Watson totaled three carries for 19 rushing yards, including the late-game rushing touchdown.

As the Browns have worked through the ebbs and flows of their run game, Watson said not only having Judkins and Sampson back in the lineup with fresh legs, but also their overall execution of the looks and their offense all being on the same page allowed them to execute the run game. The Browns rushed for a season-high 183 yards with three touchdowns and a 6.3 average per attempt. It was the team's most rushing yards in a game since totaling 198 at Pittsburgh on Sept. 18, 2023.