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Three Big Takeaways

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Browns' defense with key defensive plays led by LB Carson Schwesinger | 3 Big Takeaways

Oct 18, 2026 at 07:11 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

TakeawaysWk6_10.18.26

The Browns pulled out their fourth game-winning drive in the fourth quarter this season, as they beat the Ravens 13-10 on a walk off field goal by K Andre Szmyt.

Cleveland now sits at the top of the AFC North with a 4-2 record, holding divisional wins over the Steelers and the Ravens.

"It's been an unbelievable credit to our team, especially our defense," head coach Todd Monken said. "Early on, after 10 points, shutting them out and constantly getting us the ball back and giving us a chance to win. I thought the offense responded better in the second half. We had a couple of drives where we had second-and-shorts and weren't good enough. But for some reason, just the way our guys work and the way they believe, there's just something about this group that makes them special and pretty impressive."

Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 13-10 win over the Ravens**.**

Andre Szmyt leads Browns to win with fourth career game-winning kick

When Szmyt took the field for the final play of the game and lined up for the 37-yard field goal attempt, it was a position he has been in before. Not only earlier this season, when in Week 4 he hit a career-long 56-yard field goal to beat the Steelers, but also twice in 2025 as well.

"Talk about when you've got a kicker that's now made a couple of game-winners and what that means to your team, because whether he makes it or not, it wouldn't have meant we won or lost the game based on that," Monken said. "But the way it's looked at from a kicker's perspective, it falls squarely at that moment. And that's so cool for him and for our team. It's hard to really put into words."

Szmyt converted two of his three field goal attempts in Week 6, including a 48-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the first points on the board for the Browns. The kick marked his 25th consecutive made field goal, the third-longest streak in Browns history. He also added an extra point following the touchdown in the fourth quarter and totaled seven points for the Browns.

While Szmyt missed a second 48-yard field goal attempt with 3:44 left in the fourth quarter, he said he had to quickly let the missed field goal go to prepare for another opportunity in the final seconds to win the game. The missed field goal gave him a better feel for the wind, which was moving from left to right, and allowed him to adjust and hit a clean ball on the game-winning field goal.

"Just breathing, sticking to my process, forget about the last kick and just move forward," Szmyt said. "I'd be lying if I said it was easy, obviously – especially after last week, tough condition game and not having the best results – but you've got to move on. You've got to trust in the process, trust in the Lord, and you just keep going forward."

As Szmyt lined up to take the kick, and the ball sailed through the uprights, his teammates on the sideline knew he made the game-winning field goal.

"He's gonna come in clutch every time," WR Jerry Jeudy said. "We got a bunch of faith in him, you know he is gonna finish it at the end of the game."

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Ravens Week 6

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens, featuring top plays and moments.

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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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A fan before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fans during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Audric Estime (36) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Audric Estime (36) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Audric Estime (36) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Audric Estime (36) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Audric Estime (36) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Audric Estime (36) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
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Browns' defense makes key defensive plays to limit Ravens

After the Browns' defense gave up 10 points in the first quarter, they settled in and played their style of football, preventing Baltimore from scoring the remainder of the game. And while they forced the Ravens to punt on seven of its final nine possessions, the Browns made key defensive plays late in the game to give that ball back to their offense.

LB Carson Schwesinger forced RB Derrick Henry to fumble the ball early in the fourth quarter, which CB Tyson Campbell recovered to give the ball back to the offense. The Browns' offense responded, as they scored the game-tying touchdown. Schwesinger's forced fumble was the only turnover of the day but provided the spark the Browns needed to fuel the comeback.

"The ball is oxygen and, and that's something that was big in the offseason for me and trying to find ways to get the ball out in the run game," Schwesinger said. "And so, I was able to get one of those and we were able to get on top of it and get the ball and put the offense in a good position and really be able to get the momentum going."

While the Browns did not record an interception, their six pass breakups over the course of the game forced the Ravens to punt on multiple drives. CB Denzel Ward recorded a key pass breakup about halfway through the fourth quarter to force the Ravens to punt. Then, with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, rookie S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren broke up another pass from QB Tyler Huntley on second down that would play a role in ending their final offense drive.

Run game fueled by newer additions to the room

The Browns have worked throughout the first six weeks of the regular season to build consistency in the run game. As that position room has dealt with injuries – first with Dylan Sampson being placed on injured reserve, then Raheim Sanders landing on injured reserve and Quinshon Judkins missing Week 6 with an ankle injury – the Browns have relied on additions to the room to help fuel the run game.

Against the Ravens, they utilized on their new addition in RB Audric Estimé, who they signed to the active roster on Oct. 13, and RB Jaleel McLaughlin, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Sept. 15. Cleveland finished with 93 net rushing yards, but the run game found key opportunities to help move the ball and find the end zone.

McLaughlin led the Browns with 41 rushing yards on nine carries and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Estime totaled 19 rushing yards on nine carries – including the game-tying two-yard touchdown.

"But J. Mac ran hard, man. He ran hard. He ran with a passion and a mission. And I thought, that's hard on Audric. The guy just showed up this week," Monken said. "I remember it just like it was yesterday, putting up, 'Hey, welcome to the new additions.' Usually, you're not counting on a plan. They're going to the practice squad and hanging out and giving some reps. Oh, no, you're in the show, man. Let's go. And you get a touchdown. How cool is that for him, right? Like, whatever, you're on a practice squad in Minnesota, we call you up, and all of a sudden, you're scoring touchdowns."

Browns Celebrate 13-10 Win Over the Baltimore Ravens | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Stadium

See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90), Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74), and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90), Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74), and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
21 / 107

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
22 / 107

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
23 / 107

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
24 / 107

Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11), Bill Walsh Fellow Kade Rannings, and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
25 / 107

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11), Bill Walsh Fellow Kade Rannings, and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
26 / 107

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
27 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
28 / 107

Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
29 / 107

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
30 / 107

Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
31 / 107

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
32 / 107

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
33 / 107

Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
34 / 107

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
35 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
36 / 107

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
37 / 107

Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
38 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
39 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
40 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
41 / 107

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
42 / 107

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
43 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
44 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
45 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
46 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The stadium after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
47 / 107

The stadium after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
48 / 107

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
49 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
50 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
51 / 107

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
52 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
53 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
54 / 107

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
55 / 107

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
56 / 107

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
57 / 107

Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
58 / 107

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
59 / 107

Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
60 / 107

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
61 / 107

Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
62 / 107

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
63 / 107

Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
64 / 107

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
65 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
66 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
67 / 107

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
68 / 107

Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
69 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
70 / 107

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
71 / 107

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
72 / 107

Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
73 / 107

Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
74 / 107

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
75 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
76 / 107

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
77 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
78 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
79 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
80 / 107

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
81 / 107

Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
82 / 107

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
83 / 107

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
84 / 107

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
85 / 107

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
86 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
87 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
88 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
89 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
90 / 107

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
91 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
92 / 107

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
93 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
94 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
95 / 107

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
96 / 107

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
97 / 107

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
98 / 107

Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
99 / 107

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
100 / 107

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
101 / 107

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
102 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
103 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
104 / 107

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
105 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
106 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
107 / 107

The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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Luke Floriea catches an 8-yard touchdown for lone score for the Browns

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Browns' quarterbacks continue competition in preseason loss to the Bears | 3 Big Takeaways

Spencer Fano plays first half at left tackle as part of head coach Todd Monken's plan

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Browns' defense shuts down the Steelers in Week 17 win | 3 Big Takeaways

K Andre Szmyt scored seven of the Browns' 13 points in the 13-6 victory

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Quinshon Judkins suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in loss to Bills | 3 Big Takeaways

Browns struggle to stop the run in 23-20 loss to Bills

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Browns record three key giveaways in loss to the Bears | 3 Big Takeaways

K Andre Szmyt scores only points for the Browns in 31-3 loss to the Bears

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