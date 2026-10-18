Browns' defense with key defensive plays led by LB Carson Schwesinger | 3 Big Takeaways

Andre Szmyt leads Browns to win with fourth career game-winning kick

When Szmyt took the field for the final play of the game and lined up for the 37-yard field goal attempt, it was a position he has been in before. Not only earlier this season, when in Week 4 he hit a career-long 56-yard field goal to beat the Steelers, but also twice in 2025 as well.

"Talk about when you've got a kicker that's now made a couple of game-winners and what that means to your team, because whether he makes it or not, it wouldn't have meant we won or lost the game based on that," Monken said. "But the way it's looked at from a kicker's perspective, it falls squarely at that moment. And that's so cool for him and for our team. It's hard to really put into words."

Szmyt converted two of his three field goal attempts in Week 6, including a 48-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the first points on the board for the Browns. The kick marked his 25th consecutive made field goal, the third-longest streak in Browns history. He also added an extra point following the touchdown in the fourth quarter and totaled seven points for the Browns.

While Szmyt missed a second 48-yard field goal attempt with 3:44 left in the fourth quarter, he said he had to quickly let the missed field goal go to prepare for another opportunity in the final seconds to win the game. The missed field goal gave him a better feel for the wind, which was moving from left to right, and allowed him to adjust and hit a clean ball on the game-winning field goal.

"Just breathing, sticking to my process, forget about the last kick and just move forward," Szmyt said. "I'd be lying if I said it was easy, obviously – especially after last week, tough condition game and not having the best results – but you've got to move on. You've got to trust in the process, trust in the Lord, and you just keep going forward."

As Szmyt lined up to take the kick, and the ball sailed through the uprights, his teammates on the sideline knew he made the game-winning field goal.