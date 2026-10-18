Browns' defense with key defensive plays led by LB Carson Schwesinger | 3 Big Takeaways

The Browns pulled out their fourth game-winning drive in the fourth quarter this season, as they beat the Ravens 13-10 on a walk off field goal by K Andre Szmyt.
Cleveland now sits at the top of the AFC North with a 4-2 record, holding divisional wins over the Steelers and the Ravens.
"It's been an unbelievable credit to our team, especially our defense," head coach Todd Monken said. "Early on, after 10 points, shutting them out and constantly getting us the ball back and giving us a chance to win. I thought the offense responded better in the second half. We had a couple of drives where we had second-and-shorts and weren't good enough. But for some reason, just the way our guys work and the way they believe, there's just something about this group that makes them special and pretty impressive."
Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 13-10 win over the Ravens**.**
Andre Szmyt leads Browns to win with fourth career game-winning kick
When Szmyt took the field for the final play of the game and lined up for the 37-yard field goal attempt, it was a position he has been in before. Not only earlier this season, when in Week 4 he hit a career-long 56-yard field goal to beat the Steelers, but also twice in 2025 as well.
"Talk about when you've got a kicker that's now made a couple of game-winners and what that means to your team, because whether he makes it or not, it wouldn't have meant we won or lost the game based on that," Monken said. "But the way it's looked at from a kicker's perspective, it falls squarely at that moment. And that's so cool for him and for our team. It's hard to really put into words."
Szmyt converted two of his three field goal attempts in Week 6, including a 48-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the first points on the board for the Browns. The kick marked his 25th consecutive made field goal, the third-longest streak in Browns history. He also added an extra point following the touchdown in the fourth quarter and totaled seven points for the Browns.
While Szmyt missed a second 48-yard field goal attempt with 3:44 left in the fourth quarter, he said he had to quickly let the missed field goal go to prepare for another opportunity in the final seconds to win the game. The missed field goal gave him a better feel for the wind, which was moving from left to right, and allowed him to adjust and hit a clean ball on the game-winning field goal.
"Just breathing, sticking to my process, forget about the last kick and just move forward," Szmyt said. "I'd be lying if I said it was easy, obviously – especially after last week, tough condition game and not having the best results – but you've got to move on. You've got to trust in the process, trust in the Lord, and you just keep going forward."
As Szmyt lined up to take the kick, and the ball sailed through the uprights, his teammates on the sideline knew he made the game-winning field goal.
"He's gonna come in clutch every time," WR Jerry Jeudy said. "We got a bunch of faith in him, you know he is gonna finish it at the end of the game."
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens, featuring top plays and moments.
Browns' defense makes key defensive plays to limit Ravens
After the Browns' defense gave up 10 points in the first quarter, they settled in and played their style of football, preventing Baltimore from scoring the remainder of the game. And while they forced the Ravens to punt on seven of its final nine possessions, the Browns made key defensive plays late in the game to give that ball back to their offense.
LB Carson Schwesinger forced RB Derrick Henry to fumble the ball early in the fourth quarter, which CB Tyson Campbell recovered to give the ball back to the offense. The Browns' offense responded, as they scored the game-tying touchdown. Schwesinger's forced fumble was the only turnover of the day but provided the spark the Browns needed to fuel the comeback.
"The ball is oxygen and, and that's something that was big in the offseason for me and trying to find ways to get the ball out in the run game," Schwesinger said. "And so, I was able to get one of those and we were able to get on top of it and get the ball and put the offense in a good position and really be able to get the momentum going."
While the Browns did not record an interception, their six pass breakups over the course of the game forced the Ravens to punt on multiple drives. CB Denzel Ward recorded a key pass breakup about halfway through the fourth quarter to force the Ravens to punt. Then, with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, rookie S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren broke up another pass from QB Tyler Huntley on second down that would play a role in ending their final offense drive.
Run game fueled by newer additions to the room
The Browns have worked throughout the first six weeks of the regular season to build consistency in the run game. As that position room has dealt with injuries – first with Dylan Sampson being placed on injured reserve, then Raheim Sanders landing on injured reserve and Quinshon Judkins missing Week 6 with an ankle injury – the Browns have relied on additions to the room to help fuel the run game.
Against the Ravens, they utilized on their new addition in RB Audric Estimé, who they signed to the active roster on Oct. 13, and RB Jaleel McLaughlin, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Sept. 15. Cleveland finished with 93 net rushing yards, but the run game found key opportunities to help move the ball and find the end zone.
McLaughlin led the Browns with 41 rushing yards on nine carries and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Estime totaled 19 rushing yards on nine carries – including the game-tying two-yard touchdown.
"But J. Mac ran hard, man. He ran hard. He ran with a passion and a mission. And I thought, that's hard on Audric. The guy just showed up this week," Monken said. "I remember it just like it was yesterday, putting up, 'Hey, welcome to the new additions.' Usually, you're not counting on a plan. They're going to the practice squad and hanging out and giving some reps. Oh, no, you're in the show, man. Let's go. And you get a touchdown. How cool is that for him, right? Like, whatever, you're on a practice squad in Minnesota, we call you up, and all of a sudden, you're scoring touchdowns."
See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.