Browns' run defense struggles to contain the Steelers | 3 Big Takeaways

Offensive drives hurt by own miscues

The Browns were unable to get off to the faster start offensively, as on their first two offensive drives of the game they turned the ball over on lost fumbles. Then, on their third drive, they were forced to punt after a three-and-out. They began to settle in during the second quarter, battling their way downfield, but untimely penalties put Cleveland in tougher scoring positions to end two of its three offensive drives in the second quarter in field goals.

Over the course of the game, Cleveland's offense recorded seven enforced penalties – three pre-snap, three post-snap and one taunting penalty.

"At the end of the day, it's on us," LG Zion Johnson said. "For communication, we got to make sure communication is at a high level. When you're on the road, there's an extra element, it can be hard to hear, hard to communicate, but we work through that. We simulate that in practice, so we've got to make sure we're bringing that on the field. "

In the second half, Cleveland was forced to punt on three of its offensive drives and turned the ball over on downs twice in the fourth quarter. The Browns ended the game with 34 net rushing yards and 285 net passing yards. They converted just four of 13 third-down attempts over the course of the game.

"I just feel like with different things like penalties, false starts, stuff like that that we can really control, I think it kind of set us back," RB Quinshon Judkins said.

On top of the penalties and turnovers, QB Deshaun Watson was sacked for a total of eight times for a loss of 41 yards over the course of the game – playing an additional factor in the Browns playing behind the sticks. Watson said the Steelers rushed the field well, which prompted him to step up, as well as they had a defender in the rush lane which did not allow him the chance to get out of the lanes and escape zones.