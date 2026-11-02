Browns' run defense struggles to contain the Steelers | 3 Big Takeaways

PITTSBURGH – With the Browns on the road for the second consecutive week – and facing a divisional rival in the Steelers – they entered a tough environment in Week 8.
Early offensive mistakes with fumbles on their first two drives of the game, coupled with offensive penalties, stunted their ability to start quicker offensively and prevent the Browns from playing from behind. Defensively, missteps in their run defense allowed Pittsburgh to take advantage in the run game.
"We didn't start fast, turned the ball over a couple times early, then going three-and-out," head coach Todd Monken said. "Really never got the run game going, couldn't stop the run early. They got a touchdown right before the half, went three-and-out twice to start the second half. 10 penalties, didn't play with poise. However many sacks. So, didn't coach well enough, didn't play well enough. That's what's going to happen when you play a good team, a well-coached team; and you don't play your best, you don't give yourself a chance. That's what we did. And that's going to happen. And we earned that one, and we've earned being 5-3."
Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns 27-6 loss to the Steelers.
Run defense struggles to contain Steelers' run game
The Browns' run defense could not contain Steelers' running back duo of Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle. In the first quarter alone, Cleveland allowed 117 net rushing yards, including a 51-yard run by Warren.
"They got us with a couple of scheme runs," Monken said. "It's part of it. One of them was a 51-yard run or something on third-and-13, a trap play. So, they hit us on some schemed-up runs that we know we're going to get from teams. Good call by them on third-and-13, but we certainly have to be better against the run."
Monken added how the Steelers had space to run the ball, which played a factor in the missed tackles or broken tackles by the Browns. The Steelers finished the game with 200 net rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. They were also able to move the chains on the ground, as the Steelers recorded 14 first downs by rushing.
"I think when you're in the attack style front, I think as you work – you're going to get scheme runs," Monken said. "You are going to get your trap plays, your ram plays. You're going to get the edge plays, try to pin and get to the edge. And there's certain things you've got to do to combat that with your ability to move the front, with your ability to pressure off edges, with your ability to get over blocks."
Offensive drives hurt by own miscues
The Browns were unable to get off to the faster start offensively, as on their first two offensive drives of the game they turned the ball over on lost fumbles. Then, on their third drive, they were forced to punt after a three-and-out. They began to settle in during the second quarter, battling their way downfield, but untimely penalties put Cleveland in tougher scoring positions to end two of its three offensive drives in the second quarter in field goals.
Over the course of the game, Cleveland's offense recorded seven enforced penalties – three pre-snap, three post-snap and one taunting penalty.
"At the end of the day, it's on us," LG Zion Johnson said. "For communication, we got to make sure communication is at a high level. When you're on the road, there's an extra element, it can be hard to hear, hard to communicate, but we work through that. We simulate that in practice, so we've got to make sure we're bringing that on the field. "
In the second half, Cleveland was forced to punt on three of its offensive drives and turned the ball over on downs twice in the fourth quarter. The Browns ended the game with 34 net rushing yards and 285 net passing yards. They converted just four of 13 third-down attempts over the course of the game.
"I just feel like with different things like penalties, false starts, stuff like that that we can really control, I think it kind of set us back," RB Quinshon Judkins said.
On top of the penalties and turnovers, QB Deshaun Watson was sacked for a total of eight times for a loss of 41 yards over the course of the game – playing an additional factor in the Browns playing behind the sticks. Watson said the Steelers rushed the field well, which prompted him to step up, as well as they had a defender in the rush lane which did not allow him the chance to get out of the lanes and escape zones.
"Just tough. Just got to get rid of the ball, try to find completions as much as I possibly can, try to find my checkdowns," Watson said. "So just really just try to get the ball out of my hands and don't try to be a hero and try to make the play, extend the play as much as possible. Just understanding the game in the situation."
Andre Szmyt's consistency puts points up for Browns
When K Andre Szmyt was called upon in the first half, he delivered. Szmyt converted a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter to put their first points of the game on the board. Then on their next offensive drive, Szmyt made a 49-yard field goal. Those two made field goals were Cleveland's only points in Week 8.
This season, Szmyt has converted 16 of 18 field goals, including three game-winning field goals. He also had a stretch of 25 consecutive made field goals that dated back to the 2025 season, which is the third-longest streak in Browns' history.
Szmyt's consistency in the kicking game – once again on display in Week 8 – has allowed special teams to play a critical role throughout the 2026 season.
"You support your players and say, you know what, you're one of the best kickers in the NFL. You're elite. You're one of the best 32 in the world," Monken said.
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring top plays and moments.