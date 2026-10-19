Inside Audric Estimé's 1st week with the Browns ahead of game-tying touchdown in Week 6

Heading into the divisional matchup against the Ravens, Estimé said he had a strong feeling he would find the end zone. He had envisioned himself throughout the week scoring a touchdown – even if he wasn't exactly sure how it would look.

"The coaches trusted me. They said, 'When we get down there, you're going to get in the end zone. You're going to get in the paint today," Estimé recalled. "And I had confidence in myself that I would get a touchdown today, and that's what happened."

Estimé's first day of practice with the Browns took place on Oct. 14. From that first day, though, he prepared as if he was going to play in Week 6 against the Ravens. Estimé said he believed he would take the field based on the reps he was receiving in practice, so he continued to attack his preparation.

Estimé spent extra hours following practice and team meetings working with running backs coach Duce Staley to help bring him up to speed in a short amount of time. He worked on his execution of the game plan that the offensive staff had added him into ahead of the matchup. Estimé also leaned on teammates like QB Deshaun Watson to help him understand the offense, so he was prepared for Week 6.

The Browns have dealt with injuries to the position room, with RB Dylan Sampson working through his practice window after being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15, and RB Raheim Sanders being placed on injured reserve on Oct.13. RB Quinshon Judkins also did not practice early in the week due to an ankle injury and was eventually ruled inactive ahead of Week 6. With Jaleel McLaughlin as the other available running back on the active roster, Estimé was poised to step into a role.