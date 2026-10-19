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Inside Audric Estimé's 1st week with the Browns ahead of game-tying touchdown in Week 6

Estimé scored the game-tying touchdown in Week 6 on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Ravens

Oct 19, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Estime_10.18.26

When RB Audric Estimé received a call from his agent on Monday that he could be signing with the Browns, he hopped on a plane about three hours later to come to Cleveland. The next day, after passing his physical in the morning and officially signing to the active roster on Oct. 13, Estimé was studying the playbook to learn the Browns' offensive system.

In the span of less than a week, Estimé went from being on the Vikings' practice squad, to playing in his first home game at Huntington Bank Field with the Browns and scoring the game-tying touchdown against the Ravens in Week 6.

"It feels amazing, honestly," Estimé said. "This team took me in, and they treated me like I've been here all offseason, the whole year. And it was a long week having to learn the playbook, but I got great guys around me. I have a lot of great coaches who helped me get adjusted. I have a lot of good teammates who helped me get adjusted and it just feels amazing to get to win the first game."

Estimé finished the game with 19 rushing yards on nine carries, including the two-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 10-10. With the Browns deep in the red zone, Estimé rushed for four yards to the 2-yard line on first down. On the next play, Estimé bounced and followed his puller in FB Michael Burton into the end zone for the 2-yard touchdown run – his first rushing touchdown with the Browns.

Heading into the divisional matchup against the Ravens, Estimé said he had a strong feeling he would find the end zone. He had envisioned himself throughout the week scoring a touchdown – even if he wasn't exactly sure how it would look.

"The coaches trusted me. They said, 'When we get down there, you're going to get in the end zone. You're going to get in the paint today," Estimé recalled. "And I had confidence in myself that I would get a touchdown today, and that's what happened."

Estimé's first day of practice with the Browns took place on Oct. 14. From that first day, though, he prepared as if he was going to play in Week 6 against the Ravens.  Estimé said he believed he would take the field based on the reps he was receiving in practice, so he continued to attack his preparation.

Estimé spent extra hours following practice and team meetings working with running backs coach Duce Staley to help bring him up to speed in a short amount of time. He worked on his execution of the game plan that the offensive staff had added him into ahead of the matchup. Estimé also leaned on teammates like QB Deshaun Watson to help him understand the offense, so he was prepared for Week 6.

The Browns have dealt with injuries to the position room, with RB Dylan Sampson working through his practice window after being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15, and RB Raheim Sanders being placed on injured reserve on Oct.13. RB Quinshon Judkins also did not practice early in the week due to an ankle injury and was eventually ruled inactive ahead of Week 6. With Jaleel McLaughlin as the other available running back on the active roster, Estimé was poised to step into a role.

"That's hard on Audric. The guy just showed up this week," head coach Todd Monken said. "Hell, I remember it just like it was yesterday, putting up, 'Hey, welcome to the new additions.' Usually, you're not counting on a plan. They're going to the practice squad and hanging out and giving some reps. Oh, no, you're in the show, man. Let's go. And you get a touchdown. How cool is that for him, right? Like, whatever, you're on a practice squad in Minnesota, we call you up, and all of a sudden, s— you're scoring touchdowns."

When Estimé arrived in Cleveland, he had a familiar face in the running back room with teammate McLaughlin. The two spent time together with the Broncos in 2024 during Estimé's rookie season. Fast forward two seasons later, they are teammates once again for the Browns. Estime said from his first day, McLaughlin also helped him learn the plays as a fellow running back and adjust to a new team. The pair then highlighted the run game in Week 6, as McLaughlin led the Browns with 41 rushing yards on nine carries.

The early mornings and late nights from the past six days paid off for Estimé to make an impact in Week 6 against the Ravens with the key touchdown.

But his first game also demonstrated an early example of how he can help in the run game for the Browns. Estimé is in his third NFL season, spending his rookie season in Denver where he played in 13 games and totaled 310 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries. He then spent the 2025 season with the Saints, appearing in seven games and recording 46 carries for 198 rushing yards and one touchdown.

In an offensive system under Monken that is working to consistently establish the run game, Estimé believes his skillset compliments the room. With his first game with the Browns under his belt, Estimé knows he can take another step forward in the system.

"I even spoke with my agent, we knew that this was a great fit," Estimé said. "Especially with running backs coach Duce (Staley), I had a little relationship with him throughout the draft process. But when we got the call, my hair stood up because I knew what I was getting into and I was just excited for the opportunity."

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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90), Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74), and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90), Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74), and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11), Bill Walsh Fellow Kade Rannings, and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11), Bill Walsh Fellow Kade Rannings, and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The stadium after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The stadium after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
76 / 107

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
77 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
78 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
79 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
80 / 107

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
82 / 107

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
84 / 107

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
86 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
87 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
88 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
89 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
90 / 107

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
91 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
93 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
94 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
95 / 107

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
96 / 107

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
97 / 107

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
100 / 107

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
102 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
103 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
104 / 107

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
105 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
106 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
107 / 107

The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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