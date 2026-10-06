Dillon Gabriel and Kalia Davis eligible to return to practice

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Eligible to return to practice:

DT Kalia Davis (designated for return)

QB Dillon Gabriel (previously designated for return on Aug. 30)

Signed to practice squad:

WR James Proche II

DT Chris Williams

Released from practice squad:

RB Eric Gray

P Wes Pahl

T Xavier Truss

Proche (5-11, 193) is in his seventh NFL season out of Southern Methodist. Originally drafted by Baltimore in the sixth round in 2020, Proche has appeared in 71 career games with the Ravens (2020-22), Browns (2023-24) and Titans (2025). He's appeared in 19 games with the Browns. Proche will wear No. 80.