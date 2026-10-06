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Dillon Gabriel and Kalia Davis eligible to return to practice

Browns also sign WR James Proche II and DT Chris Williams to the practice squad and make other moves

Oct 06, 2026 at 03:27 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Eligible to return to practice:

DT Kalia Davis (designated for return)
QB Dillon Gabriel (previously designated for return on Aug. 30)

Signed to practice squad:

WR James Proche II
DT Chris Williams

Released from practice squad:

RB Eric Gray
P Wes Pahl
T Xavier Truss

Proche (5-11, 193) is in his seventh NFL season out of Southern Methodist. Originally drafted by Baltimore in the sixth round in 2020, Proche has appeared in 71 career games with the Ravens (2020-22), Browns (2023-24) and Titans (2025). He's appeared in 19 games with the Browns. Proche will wear No. 80.

Williams (6-2, 298) is officially in his fifth NFL season out of Wagner. Originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Williams has appeared in 44 career games with the Colts (2021-22) and Bears (2024-25). He spent time on the Browns' practice squad in 2023 and earlier this season. Williams will wear No. 61.

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