Browns waive TE Carsen Ryan

The Cleveland Browns have waived TE Carsen Ryan.
Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in seven games this season.
The Cleveland Browns have waived TE Carsen Ryan.
Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in seven games this season.
Browns also sign RB Hassan Haskins to the practice squad
Browns also release T Andrew Coker, G Vershon Lee and P Wes Pahl from the practice squad
T Tytus Howard has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury status for Week 8
Ryan has appeared in six games this season with the Browns
Browns also release RB Jaret Patterson and S John Saunders from the practice squad
Collins recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2025, and has 3.5 sacks in 2nd season in Cleveland
Browns place G Teven Jenkins on injured reserve and elevate DT Sam Kamara from the practice squad
Browns also release DE Nadame Tucker from the practice squad