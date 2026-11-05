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Browns waive TE Carsen Ryan

Ryan has appeared in seven games this season

Nov 05, 2026 at 03:58 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions_11.5.26

The Cleveland Browns have waived TE Carsen Ryan.

Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in seven games this season.

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