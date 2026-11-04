Browns sign TE Carsen Ryan to the active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Carsen Ryan from the practice squad to the active roster. In addition, the team has signed RB Hassan Haskins to the practice squad.
Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in seven games this season. He will wear No. 48.
Haskins (6-2, 228) is in his fifth season out of Michigan. Originally drafted in the fourth round by Tennessee in 2022, Haskins has appeared in 44 career games with the Titans (2022) and Chargers (2024-25). He has spent time this season on New England's practice squad. Haskins will wear No. 27.