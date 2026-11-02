Browns waive RB Audric Estime

The Cleveland Browns have waived RB Audric Estime.
Estime appeared in one game with the Browns and recorded nine carries for 19 yards with one touchdown.
The Cleveland Browns have waived RB Audric Estime.
Estime appeared in one game with the Browns and recorded nine carries for 19 yards with one touchdown.
T Tytus Howard has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury status for Week 8
Ryan has appeared in six games this season with the Browns
Browns also release RB Jaret Patterson and S John Saunders from the practice squad
Collins recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2025, and has 3.5 sacks in 2nd season in Cleveland
Browns place G Teven Jenkins on injured reserve and elevate DT Sam Kamara from the practice squad
Browns also release DE Nadame Tucker from the practice squad
Browns also release TE Devin Culp and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad
Kamara has appeared in 27 career games while Williams has appeared in 45 career games
Browns also place RB Raheim Sanders on injured reserve and make other roster moves