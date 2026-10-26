Maliek Collins signs 2-year contract extension with the Browns

As DT Maliek Collins lined up at the line of scrimmage, he found space in the Steelers' offensive line as LB Carson Schwesinger threw a pick and Collins rushed through to pressure QB Aaron Rodgers in the pocket. He pushed past RB Jaylen Warren who tried to throw a block and wrapped up Rodgers for the sack on their opening offensive drive in Week 4.
The sack marked Collins' first of the 2026 season, and one of the key examples of how his presence as an interior pass rusher has been essential to the success of Cleveland's attack-style defensive front. Collins will continue his tenure in Cleveland as he signed a two-year contract extension with the Browns.
"I love the city of Cleveland, and I love playing for the Browns," Collins said. "Cleveland is a great place for me and my family. I really enjoy it here. I love playing football here. I'm excited to turn things around and be a part of that. I'm just excited to keep going."
Collins first signed with the Browns in March 2025 and quickly established himself as an integral part of their defensive line with his presence as an interior pass rusher. Collins chose to initially sign with Cleveland because of their defensive structure as an attacking front – the only defensive scheme he has played in during his NFL career and one that he believes fits his style of play. He also saw another opportunity to play for defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, who he previously played for in Houston.
"The defense, I'd seen the way guys played," Collins said. "It would always be something that popped up on my film, and I was like, 'Man, I want to be a part of that.'"
In his first season in Cleveland, Collins recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks, as well as a game-high 2.5 sacks in Week 12 against the Raiders. He also had 13 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 25 tackles and one fumble recovery through 12 games played. His 2025 season was cut short due to a quad injury that required surgery and caused him to miss the final five games of the 2025 season.
Collins set a goal for himself to return for the first week of the 2026 season. So, he utilized the offseason to recover and rehab from his injury and come back for training camp prepared to fulfill the last stages of his recovery in order to return to practice. Collins was eligible to return to practice on Aug. 24 and was available for the first week of the 2026 season.
"All the work that took, it was just remaining steadfast in my faith, and just one solid step at a time," Collins said. "It was a journey though. It was a journey. It was important to come back for week one just to show everybody I did what I said I was going to do."
Now in his 11th NFL season, Collins has started all seven games for the Browns. He has totaled 3.5 sacks, 17 tackles, six tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits. His 3.5 sacks are tied for sixth among defensive tackles in the league, and his six tackles for loss are tied for third.
"He's relentless. I think that he's got elite explosiveness off the ball," head coach Todd Monken said. "He was meant for attack style, and his ability with the varying pass rush moves, he's hard to handle if you're not going to slide to him. And it's been a credit to him coming back from the injury he had last year. And he's explosive. He seems to always have the right mind frame and the ability to – if he doesn't get a clean release or if he doesn't get a clean get-off or rush plan, then he pushes the pocket. So, it's been impressive to watch."
As the most veteran player among the defensive linemen, the Browns rely on his veteran leadership to guide a younger position room. Cesaire highlighted the importance of Collins' professionalism in the meeting room and his work ethic out on the practice field, as well as how he encourages and teaches the young players in the room. To Cesaire, Collins is a "solid rock" for the defensive line.
And Collins approaches that leadership role by being himself every day, which defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has seen since he arrived in Cleveland.
"He is the man," Rutenberg said. "He is a dog. He is a key cog in that engine. We go as the engine goes. He's a huge part of driving the engine, hitting the gas on that engine. And it's not just his playstyle. You can all see that. We can see that. It's who he is as a man. It's how he leads, it's how he provides input to the younger players, it's how he collaborates with the coaching staff to get the best out of the D-line, and it's the way he practices every day. It's one of our great joys to see him every single day."
As the 2026 season continues, Collins' presence on the interior of the defensive line, along with his veteran leadership in the position room, is one that will fuel the overall success of the defense. His disruptiveness up front, ability to create counters and momentum, as well as defeat blocks in one-on-one situations are elements of his game that he takes pride in. They are also traits of his game the Browns saw from his initial signing in 2025 and will rely on over the course of his time in Cleveland.
"Since we signed Maliek in the 2025 offseason, he has been a disruptive player in the middle of our defense and one of the top interior pass rushers in football," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "His non-stop motor, selflessness and endless pass rush arsenal make him a perfect fit for our attack-style defense. As much as he has contributed to our defensive success on the field, the things he does behind the scenes are just as impactful. For the past two years, Maliek has been THE veteran, stabilizing presence in the meeting rooms, on the practice field and in the facility. His impact on our young defensive line's growth can't be overstated. We're excited to keep Maliek in Cleveland for several more years."