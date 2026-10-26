Maliek Collins signs 2-year contract extension with the Browns

In his first season in Cleveland, Collins recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks, as well as a game-high 2.5 sacks in Week 12 against the Raiders. He also had 13 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 25 tackles and one fumble recovery through 12 games played. His 2025 season was cut short due to a quad injury that required surgery and caused him to miss the final five games of the 2025 season.

Collins set a goal for himself to return for the first week of the 2026 season. So, he utilized the offseason to recover and rehab from his injury and come back for training camp prepared to fulfill the last stages of his recovery in order to return to practice. Collins was eligible to return to practice on Aug. 24 and was available for the first week of the 2026 season.

"All the work that took, it was just remaining steadfast in my faith, and just one solid step at a time," Collins said. "It was a journey though. It was a journey. It was important to come back for week one just to show everybody I did what I said I was going to do."

Now in his 11th NFL season, Collins has started all seven games for the Browns. He has totaled 3.5 sacks, 17 tackles, six tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits. His 3.5 sacks are tied for sixth among defensive tackles in the league, and his six tackles for loss are tied for third.

"He's relentless. I think that he's got elite explosiveness off the ball," head coach Todd Monken said. "He was meant for attack style, and his ability with the varying pass rush moves, he's hard to handle if you're not going to slide to him. And it's been a credit to him coming back from the injury he had last year. And he's explosive. He seems to always have the right mind frame and the ability to – if he doesn't get a clean release or if he doesn't get a clean get-off or rush plan, then he pushes the pocket. So, it's been impressive to watch."