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Browns sign CB Myles Bryant and TE John FitzPatrick to the practice squad

Browns also release CB D’Angelo Ross and TE Messiah Swinson from the practice squad

Sep 29, 2026 at 12:40 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Myles Bryant and TE John FitzPatrick to the practice squad and released CB D'Angelo Ross and TE Messiah Swinson from the practice squad. In addition, the team released G Kendrick Green from injured reserve.

Bryant (5-9, 192) is in his seventh NFL season out of Washington. Originally signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020, he has appeared in 77 career games with the Patriots (2020-23) and the Texans (2024-25). He has recorded 173 career tackles, two sacks, four interceptions and 17 passes defensed. He spent time on the Browns' practice squad earlier this season. Bryant will wear No. 27.

FitzPatrick (6-7, 262) is in his fifth NFL season out of Georgia. Originally drafted by Atlanta in the sixth round in 2022, FitzPatrick has appeared in 33 career games with the Falcons (2022-23) and Packers (2024-25). He will wear No. 87.

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