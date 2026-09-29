Browns sign CB Myles Bryant and TE John FitzPatrick to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Myles Bryant and TE John FitzPatrick to the practice squad and released CB D'Angelo Ross and TE Messiah Swinson from the practice squad. In addition, the team released G Kendrick Green from injured reserve.

Bryant (5-9, 192) is in his seventh NFL season out of Washington. Originally signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020, he has appeared in 77 career games with the Patriots (2020-23) and the Texans (2024-25). He has recorded 173 career tackles, two sacks, four interceptions and 17 passes defensed. He spent time on the Browns' practice squad earlier this season. Bryant will wear No. 27.