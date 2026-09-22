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Browns sign LB Krys Barnes to the practice squad

Browns also place LB Nathaniel Watson on practice squad/injured

Sep 22, 2026 at 03:46 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Krys Barnes to the practice squad and placed LB Nathaniel Watson (knee) on practice squad/injured.

Barnes (6-2, 229) is in his seventh NFL season out of UCLA. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Green Bay in 2020, Barnes has appeared in 75 career games with the Packers (2020-22), Cardinals (2023-24) and Panthers (2025). He has recorded 293 career tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Barnes will wear No. 43.

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