Browns sign LB Krys Barnes to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Krys Barnes to the practice squad and placed LB Nathaniel Watson (knee) on practice squad/injured.
Barnes (6-2, 229) is in his seventh NFL season out of UCLA. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Green Bay in 2020, Barnes has appeared in 75 career games with the Packers (2020-22), Cardinals (2023-24) and Panthers (2025). He has recorded 293 career tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Barnes will wear No. 43.