Browns sign RB Audric Estime

The Cleveland Browns have signed RB Audric Estime (pronounced AWE-drick ess-TE-may) to the active roster from Minnesota's practice squad. In addition, the team has placed RB Raheim Sanders (hip) on injured reserve. The club also signed TE Devin Culp and G Vershon Lee to the practice squad and released CB Myles Bryant and WR James Proche II from the practice squad.

Estime (5-11, 227) is in his third NFL season out of Notre Dame. Originally drafted by Denver in the fifth round in 2024, Estime has appeared in 20 career games with the Broncos (2024) and Saints (2025). He has 122 career carries for 508 yards and three touchdowns and 17 receptions for 170 yards. Estime will wear No. 36.

Sanders has appeared in all five games this season and rushed for 43 yards and added 11 receptions for 74 yards. He sustained a hip injury at the New York Jets.

Culp (6-4, 237) is in his third NFL season out of Washington. Originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round in 2024, Culp has appeared in 18 career games. He will wear No. 82.