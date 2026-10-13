 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Browns sign RB Audric Estime

Browns also place RB Raheim Sanders on injured reserve and make other roster moves

Oct 13, 2026 at 04:28 PM
Author Image
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions_10.12.26

The Cleveland Browns have signed RB Audric Estime (pronounced AWE-drick ess-TE-may) to the active roster from Minnesota's practice squad. In addition, the team has placed RB Raheim Sanders (hip) on injured reserve. The club also signed TE Devin Culp and G Vershon Lee to the practice squad and released CB Myles Bryant and WR James Proche II from the practice squad.

Estime (5-11, 227) is in his third NFL season out of Notre Dame. Originally drafted by Denver in the fifth round in 2024, Estime has appeared in 20 career games with the Broncos (2024) and Saints (2025). He has 122 career carries for 508 yards and three touchdowns and 17 receptions for 170 yards. Estime will wear No. 36.

Sanders has appeared in all five games this season and rushed for 43 yards and added 11 receptions for 74 yards. He sustained a hip injury at the New York Jets.

Culp (6-4, 237) is in his third NFL season out of Washington. Originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round in 2024, Culp has appeared in 18 career games. He will wear No. 82.

Lee (6-4, 318) is officially in his first NFL season out of South Carolina. Originally signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2025, Lee has appeared in one career game. He will wear No. 65.

Related Content

news

Browns elevate DT Sam Kamara and DT Chris Williams

Kamara has appeared in 26 career games while Williams has appeared in 44 career games

news

Browns sign RB Jaret Patterson to the practice squad

Patterson has appeared in 27 career games

news

Dillon Gabriel and Kalia Davis eligible to return to practice

Browns also sign WR James Proche II and DT Chris Williams to the practice squad and make other moves

news

Browns sign CB Myles Bryant and TE John FitzPatrick to the practice squad

Browns also release CB D'Angelo Ross and TE Messiah Swinson from the practice squad

news

Browns sign CB D'Angelo Ross to the practice squad

Browns also release CB Myles Bryant from the practice squad

news

Browns sign LB Krys Barnes to the practice squad

Browns also place LB Nathaniel Watson on practice squad/injured

news

Browns elevate LB Nathaniel Watson from the practice squad

CB Noah Igbinoghene has been added to the injury report with a questionable game status

news

Browns sign WR Jimmy Horn Jr. to the practice squad

Browns also release WR Kole Wilson from the practice squad

news

Browns place RB Dylan Sampson on injured reserve

Browns also sign RB Jaleel McLaughlin to the active roster from the practice squad and made other roster moves

news

Browns elevate LB Nathaniel Watson and CB D'Angelo Ross

Watson has appeared in 14 career games and Ross has appeared in 36 career games

news

Browns sign WR Bub Means and DE Nadame Tucker to the practice squad

Browns also release WR Bryce Oliver and P Wes Pahl from the practice squad

Advertising