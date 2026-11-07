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Browns sign DT Sam Kamara to the active roster

Browns sign TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad and elevated him for Week 9

Nov 07, 2026 at 12:52 PM
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The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad. The team also signed TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad and elevated him for Sunday's game. In addition, QB Deshaun Watson has cleared concussion protocol and remains questionable for tomorrow's game.

Kamara (6-0, 272) is in his fourth NFL season out of Stony Brook. Originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Kamara has appeared in 29 career games, including 20 with the Browns since 2022. He has appeared in three games this season and recorded 10 tackles and one sack. Kamara will wear No. 92.

Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in seven games this season with the Browns. He will wear No. 48.

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