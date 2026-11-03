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Browns sign G Austin Blaske, WR Xavier Guillory and T Xavier Truss to the practice squad

Browns also release T Andrew Coker, G Vershon Lee and P Wes Pahl from the practice squad

Nov 03, 2026 at 04:02 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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The Cleveland Browns have signed G Austin Blaske, WR Xavier Guillory (pronounced GILL-er-ee) and T Xavier Truss to the practice squad. In addition, the team has released T Andrew Coker, G Vershon Lee and P Wes Pahl from the practice squad and released WR Bub Means from practice squad/injured.

Blaske (6-5, 310) is a rookie out of North Carolina. He was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent and spent time on their practice squad this season. Blaske will wear No. 64.

Guillory (6-2, 203) is in his first season out of Arizona State. He was originally signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent time on their practice squad this season. Guillory will wear No. 88.

Truss (6-7, 320) is in his second NFL season out of Georgia. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Denver in 2025, Truss has appeared in seven career games with the Saints. He was also a member of the Browns' practice squad earlier this season. Truss will wear No. 66.

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