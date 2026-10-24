Browns activate RB Dylan Sampson

The Cleveland Browns have activated RB Dylan Sampson (knee) from injured reserve. He will have no injury status for tomorrow's game. The club also placed G Teven Jenkins (back) on injured reserve and elevated DT Sam Kamara from the practice squad. In addition, S Grant Delpit has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury status for tomorrow's game.

Sampson, a fourth-round pick in 2025, has appeared in 16 career games. He has recorded 175 career rushing yards on 65 attempts, while adding 33 receptions for 271 yards with two touchdowns. Sampson sustained a knee injury during the season opener at Jacksonville. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15 and was designated for return on Oct. 14.