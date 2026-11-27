LS Rex Sunahara – who grew up in Bay Village just about 18 miles from Huntington Bank Field – is staying home.

Sunahara will continue the next chapter of his career with the Browns as he signed a four-year contract extension.

"It's a dream come true. There's no place I'd rather be," Sunahara said. "There's no team I'd rather be with, so it's the best thing ever. It makes you really think about a lot of things, where the sacrifices that were made to help get me here, it makes you feel really good."

Sunahara first signed with the Browns in August 2024, then spent time on Cleveland's practice squad before he was released. Then, Sunahara was brought back and was officially signed to the active roster in October 2024. He made his NFL debut at the Eagles on Oct. 13, 2024.

Sunahara remembers where he was when he got the call from the Browns back in 2024. Sitting at the kitchen table in his childhood home with his mother and grandmother, Sunahara received a call from his agent, who shared a simple message, "You're going to practice today."

During his early days with the Browns as he bounced between the practice squad, Sunahara worked to become comfortable with the team and showcase his skillset. His teammates like P Corey Bojorquez, former K Dustin Hopkins and former LS Charley Hughlett helped Sunahara learn the NFL. Then, when he was signed to the roster in October 2024, Sunahara relied on the connections he had already built and started to make more of his own relationships with players who are still on the roster. He formed friendships and connections with those around his locker – players like Winston Reid, Blake Whiteheart, Nathaniel Watson and Sam Kamara. To this day, those connections remain strong as they have all grown together over the years.

Since 2024, Sunahara has played in 39 career games with the Browns and has been a foundational piece of the field goal and punt units. He handles all long snapping duties and has recorded 11 special teams tackles in three seasons with the Browns.

In the 2026 season alone, the Browns have won three games on game-winning field goals by K Andre Szmyt, while Bojorquez ranks third in the league in punt average (49.9) – in which Sunahara plays an integral role in the operation of those units.

The three specialists have built a level of chemistry on the field that has led to success of those their kicking units, as well as a special bond off the field.

"I couldn't ask to be around two better people," Sunahara said. "Those guys are my best friends. Corey was the first guy here who really helped me out, and then Andre comes along, and he brings great energy to the building and to our group. We hang out outside of football, we go to dinner together. If you see one of us, you see all three of us. You couldn't ask for two better people. They're great football players, but they are better people and it just makes my job super easy when you have two great people around you and I hope I do the same for them."

For Sunahara, growing up in a suburb of Cleveland with the Browns in his backyard, he dreamed of one day playing for his hometown team. Each Sunday, he would either tune in to listen to the game on the radio or watch home games to cheer for the Browns.

That dream of playing professionally began to take shape as a former coach encouraged Sunahara that long snapping was his opportunity to start playing varsity football sooner. As he played varsity football at Bay High School, he received an opportunity to play in college. He started his collegiate career at the University of Rhode Island where he appeared in eight games as a freshman and then transferred to West Virginia University and totaled 24 career starts.

Sunahara's professional football career took its own journey. He signed his first contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and spent time with Miami from 2020-21 and Pittsburgh in 2021 and 23. He also spent time in the XFL, as he was drafted by the San Antonio Brahmas in the 2022 Draft and played for the team in 2023 before returning to the NFL. For Sunahara, his time in the XFL allowed him the chance to gain more live reps, learn from players who had NFL experience and further prepare him for the NFL.

Those stops along the way, though, paid off for Sunahara. Now, signing this contract extension with the Browns cements him as a piece of their future and the chance to continue fulfilling his dream of playing for his hometown team.