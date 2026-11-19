The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad.
Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in nine games this season with the Browns. He will wear No. 48.
The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad.
Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in nine games this season with the Browns. He will wear No. 48.
Browns also place FB Michael Burton on injured reserve and elevate TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad
Browns also release TE John FitzPatrick and DT Eric Johnson II from the practice squad
Browns sign TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad and elevated him for Week 9
Browns also sign RB Hassan Haskins to the practice squad
Browns also release T Andrew Coker, G Vershon Lee and P Wes Pahl from the practice squad
T Tytus Howard has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury status for Week 8
Ryan has appeared in six games this season with the Browns