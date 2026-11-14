Browns sign TE Carsen Ryan to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Carsen Ryan to the active roster from the practice squad. The club also placed FB Michael Burton (calf) on injured reserve. In addition, the team has elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad.

Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in eight games this season. He will wear No. 48.

Burton has appeared in nine games with two start this season.