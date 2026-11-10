Browns sign TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and P Wes Pahl to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and P Wes Pahl to the practice squad. In addition, the team has released TE John FitzPatrick and DT Eric Johnson II from the practice squad.

Mitchell-Paden (6-5, 257) is officially in his second season out of Florida Atlantic. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Cleveland in 2022, Mitchell-Paden spent two seasons on the Browns' practice squad (2022-23) and has appeared in eight career games with the Ravens (2025) and the Saints (2025). He has spent the majority of this season on the Texans' practice squad. Mitchell-Paden will wear No. 80.