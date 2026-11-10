Browns sign TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and P Wes Pahl to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and P Wes Pahl to the practice squad. In addition, the team has released TE John FitzPatrick and DT Eric Johnson II from the practice squad.
Mitchell-Paden (6-5, 257) is officially in his second season out of Florida Atlantic. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Cleveland in 2022, Mitchell-Paden spent two seasons on the Browns' practice squad (2022-23) and has appeared in eight career games with the Ravens (2025) and the Saints (2025). He has spent the majority of this season on the Texans' practice squad. Mitchell-Paden will wear No. 80.
Pahl (6-4, 207) is a rookie out of Oklahoma State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason, Pahl spent the preseason and time earlier this season on Cleveland's practice squad. He will wear No. 36.