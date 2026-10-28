Browns sign TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad.
Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in six games this season with the Browns. He will wear No. 48.
The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad.
Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in six games this season with the Browns. He will wear No. 48.
Browns also release RB Jaret Patterson and S John Saunders from the practice squad
Collins recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2025, and has 3.5 sacks in 2nd season in Cleveland
Browns place G Teven Jenkins on injured reserve and elevate DT Sam Kamara from the practice squad
Browns also release DE Nadame Tucker from the practice squad
Browns also release TE Devin Culp and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad
Kamara has appeared in 27 career games while Williams has appeared in 45 career games
Browns also place RB Raheim Sanders on injured reserve and make other roster moves
Kamara has appeared in 26 career games while Williams has appeared in 44 career games