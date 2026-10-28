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Browns sign TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad

Ryan has appeared in six games this season with the Browns

Oct 28, 2026 at 10:37 AM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions_10.28.26

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad.

Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in six games this season with the Browns. He will wear No. 48.

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