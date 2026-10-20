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Browns add three to the practice squad

Browns also release TE Devin Culp and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad

Oct 20, 2026 at 03:28 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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The Cleveland Browns have signed T Andrew Coker, P Wes Pahl and S John Saunders to the practice squad. In addition, the team has released TE Devin Culp and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad and placed WR Bub Means (knee) on practice squad/injured.

Coker (6-7, 315) is officially in his first NFL season out of Texas Christian. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2024, Coker has spent time on the Bengals' practice squad. He will wear No. 62.

Pahl (6-4, 207) is a rookie out of Oklahoma State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason, Pahl spent the preseason and time earlier this season on Cleveland's practice squad. He will wear No. 47.

Saunders (6-2, 211) is officially in his first NFL season out of Mississippi. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Miami in 2025, Saunders has spent time on the Dolphins', Patriots' and Jets' practice squads. He will wear No. 27.

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