Browns add three to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed T Andrew Coker, P Wes Pahl and S John Saunders to the practice squad. In addition, the team has released TE Devin Culp and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad and placed WR Bub Means (knee) on practice squad/injured.

Coker (6-7, 315) is officially in his first NFL season out of Texas Christian. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2024, Coker has spent time on the Bengals' practice squad. He will wear No. 62.

Pahl (6-4, 207) is a rookie out of Oklahoma State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason, Pahl spent the preseason and time earlier this season on Cleveland's practice squad. He will wear No. 47.