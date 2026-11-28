The Cleveland Browns have activated RB Raheim Sanders (hip) from injured reserve. Sanders will have no injury designation for Sunday's game. To make room on the roster, the team waived RB Jaleel McLaughlin. In addition, the club has elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and TE Carsen Ryan from the practice squad.

Sanders has appeared in five games this season and rushed for 43 yards and added 11 receptions for 74 yards. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13 and returned to practice on Nov. 24. He will wear No. 23.

Mitchell-Paden (6-5, 257) is officially in his second season out of Florida Atlantic. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Cleveland in 2022, Mitchell-Paden has appeared in eight career games, including one this season with the Browns. Mitchell-Paden will wear No. 80.