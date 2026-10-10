Browns elevate DT Sam Kamara and DT Chris Williams

The Cleveland Browns have elevated DT Sam Kamara and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad.
Kamara (6-0, 272) is in his fourth NFL season out of Stony Brook. Originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Kamara has appeared in 26 career games, including 18 with the Browns since 2022. He will wear No. 92.
Williams (6-2, 298) is in his fifth NFL season out of Wagner. Originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Williams has appeared in 44 career games with the Colts (2021-22) and Bears (2024-25). Williams will wear No. 61.