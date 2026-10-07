Browns vs. Jets: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to East Rutherford, N.J., to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., CBS
Postgame: 11:35 p.m., Browns Tonight, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan, A.J. Ross (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
Listening in the Browns App or on Browns.com: Live radio broadcasts of Browns games are only available to fans located within the team's home market due to NFL broadcast restrictions. Your location is automatically determined based on your internet connection. You do not need to enable Location Services to listen. If you're within the Browns home market but can't access the live game radio stream, try turning off Wi-Fi and using cellular data, then tune in again.
Where to Stream the Browns
Game: 1 p.m., Paramount+, NFL+
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Browns record vs. Jets
- The Browns and Jets are tied in the all-time regular season record 15-15.
- The Browns and Jets last played each other on Nov. 9, 2025, when New York beat Cleveland 27-20.
- The Browns have 5-6 record on the road against the Jets in the regular season.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns incorporate the run game — The Browns are working to consistently find opportunities to utilize the run game, and found more success on the ground in Week 4 against the Steelers with 112 net rushing yards. Cleveland has a chance to build on that progress against the Jets, who give up an average of 123.5 rushing yards per game, the eighth most in the league. RB Quinshon Judkins leads the Browns with 177 yards on 59 carries, while QB Deshaun Watson has used his legs in the first four games, second on the team with 127 rushing yards on 31 carries. If the Browns can take advantage of the ground game to move the chains, they can also open up opportunities in the pass game.
- How the Browns force turnovers— Through the first four weeks of the season, Jets QB Geno Smith has yet to throw an interception. He has completed 85 of 117 passing attempts for 902 yards and five touchdowns. He has also been sacked a total of 12 times. However, the Browns have totaled four interceptions in the first four weeks, including two against the Steelers in Week 4. If the Browns' defense can continue to force key turnovers and pick off passes, their offense can look to take advantage of the extra possession to score.
- How the Browns cover the Jets' wide receivers — Smith has key targets in the pass game with WR Garrett Wilson and TE Kenyon Sadiq, the two most-targeted pass catchers for New York this season. Wilson has 270 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions, including a 23-yard touchdown pass in Week 3. Sadiq follows with 143 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 receptions, including a 43-yard reception. Smith also connected with WR Isaiah Williams on a 58-yard touchdown pass in Week 4 against the Bears. The Browns' secondary will look to cover Smith's intended targets well to take options away in the pass game, while their pass rush pressures Smith in the pocket.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.