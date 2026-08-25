Browns vs. Patriots: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Patriots at Huntington Bank Field on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Game: 8 p.m., Amazon Prime, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 4 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
Where to Stream the Browns on NFL+
- Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Sign up for NFL+ now and enjoy a 7-day free trial!
- Get NFL+
- Also stream on the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, and Browns.com.
Browns record vs. Patriots
- The Patriots hold the all-time regular season record against the Browns 15-12.
- The Browns and Patriots last played each other in 2025, when Cleveland lost to New England 32-13.
- The Browns have a 7-6 home record in the regular season against the Patriots.
Storylines to Watch
- Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green to play in final preseason game — While head coach Todd Monken officially named Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback for the regular season, with Shedeur Sanders to be the backup, neither will play in the final preseason game against the Patriots. Instead, QB Dillon Gabriel and rookie QB Taylen Green will play in the final preseason game against the Patriots. This game will give both young quarterbacks key game reps, especially with limited reps available during training camp.
- Young players make final push for roster spots — With the announcement of the 53-man roster quickly approaching, and Monken explaining there are still roster spots up for grabs, some of the players who take the field against the Patriots are working to showcase one final game worth of tape to secure a roster spot. The Browns will use the game reps to evaluate the back-end of their roster to round out position groups on both sides of the ball.
- How the Browns' defense limits the pass game — In the Patriots' first two preseason games, their offense utilized the pass game to move the ball downfield. In Week 1, they finished with 192 net passing yards, while in Week 2 they totaled 248 net passing yards. In both games, Patriots quarterbacks Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton aired the ball out and found their receivers for big gains. The Browns' defense must apply pressure up front to force the quarterbacks into tough decisions, while their secondary must disrupt the receivers to prevent receptions.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.