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How to Watch and Listen

Browns vs. Bills: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

TV, Radio and Streaming information for Browns vs. Bills on Aug. 22, 2026

Aug 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Cleveland Browns will host the Bills at Huntington Bank Field on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the Browns on TV

Pregame: 12 p.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., WEWS News 5
Postgame: Browns Postgame Show, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas, Joel Bitonio (sideline reporter) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live on Radio

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.

Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300 AM La Mega (Espanõl)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)

To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:

Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always

For Android:

Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns

You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."

Where to Stream the Browns on NFL+

Browns record vs. Bills

  • The Browns hold the all-time regular season record against the Bills 12-11.
  • The Browns and Bills last played each other in 2025, when Cleveland lost to Buffalo 20-23.
  • The Browns have a 7-5 home record in the regular season against the Bills.

Storylines to Watch

  • How QB Shedeur Sanders will look in 1st start of the preseason — As the quarterback competition continues on, Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback in Week 2 of the preseason. He played the third quarter in Week 1 against the Bears and will take reps with the first team against the Bills in their joint practice on Aug. 20. Head coach Todd Monken is utilizing all opportunities to evaluate the quarterbacks, and having Sanders operate the offense in the first half against the Bills will give Monken the chance to see more reps in a game setting.
  • How the Browns' second-team players will take advantage of game reps — When the Browns hold their joint practice with the Bills, they will have their ones face the Bills' ones on both sides of the ball. Monken explained that if they see what they were hoping to see from their starters, then Bills head coach Joe Brady and him talked that their starters would not play in the game on Aug. 22. If that is the case, then the second team will take the majority of reps on Saturday, giving Monken and the coaching staff more game reps to evaluate players who could hold  important backup roles across the roster.
  • How the Browns' secondary limits the Bills' passing attack — Even if the Bills' starters do not take the field in the preseason game, their receiving corps has depth to create options in the pass game for the Bills' offense. However, the Browns' secondary has made key plays during practices and in the first week of the preseason. CB Michael Coats Jr. recorded an interception against the Bears, as well as two passes defensed. CB Tyler Hall, CB Nate Evans and CB Jeremiah McClendon also each recorded a pass defensed. If their backup corners can continue to make plays on the ball and cover the Bills' receivers, they can limit the Bills' success in the pass game.

Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates

Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

TikTok: @browns

Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App

Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.

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