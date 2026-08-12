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How to Watch and Listen

Browns vs. Bears: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

TV, Radio and Streaming information for Browns vs. Bears on Aug. 15, 2026

Aug 12, 2026 at 12:27 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Cleveland Browns will travel to Chicago and face the Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the Browns on TV

Pregame: 12 p.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., WEWS News 5
Postgame: Browns Postgame Show, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live on Radio

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.

Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)

To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:

Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always

For Android:

Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns

You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."

Where to Stream the Browns on NFL+

Browns record vs. Bears

  • The Browns hold the all-time regular season record against the Bears 11-8.
  • The Browns and Bears last played each other in 2025, when Cleveland lost to Chicago 31-3.

Storylines to Watch

  • Who the Browns will start at quarterback — The Browns are in the midst of a quarterback competition for the starting job, which continues with the first preseason game against the Bears. Head coach Todd Monken said Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson will each start a game during the preseason as they continue their evaluation process. The two quarterbacks have alternated reps with the first team throughout training camp, and Saturday's matchup against the Bears' defense will provide the next step in the evaluation process.
  • How the Browns' new offensive line works as a unit — The Browns revamped their offensive line during the offseason, bringing in T Tytus Howard, C/G Elgton Jenkins and G Zion Johnson as key veteran players, as well as drafting T Spencer Fano as the ninth overall pick. They also used the offseason and training camp to evaluate their offensive linemen to solidify who would make up their starting five. When the Browns' offense takes the field against the Bears, this will be the first look at the new offensive line in Cleveland.
  • How DE Jared Verse and the defensive line pressure QB Caleb Williams — When the Browns' defensive line takes the field against the Bears' offense and QB Caleb Williams, it will be the first look at what this new era of the Browns attack front against a true opponent. Second-year DT Mason Graham and fifth-year DE Alex Wright will play important roles in the success of the defense alongside Verse, who has made his presence known on the defensive line throughout training camp. As they look to uphold the standard of their defense, seeing how Verse applies pressure to Williams will be a key factor.

Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates

Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

TikTok: @browns

Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App

Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.

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