Browns vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at 1 p.m ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., CBS
Postgame: 11:35 p.m., Browns Tonight, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan and A.J. Ross (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
Listening in the Browns App or on Browns.com: Live radio broadcasts of Browns games are only available to fans located within the team's home market due to NFL broadcast restrictions. Your location is automatically determined based on your internet connection. You do not need to enable Location Services to listen. If you're within the Browns home market but can't access the live game radio stream, try turning off Wi-Fi and using cellular data, then tune in again.
Where to Stream the Browns
Game: 1 p.m., Paramount+, NFL+
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Browns record vs. Saints
- The Browns hold the all-time regular season record against the Saints 13-7.
- The Browns and Saints last played each other in 2024, when New Orleans beat Cleveland 35-14.
- The Browns have 8-4 record on the road against the Saints in the regular season.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns eliminate the Saints' run game — After struggling to defend against the run in back to back weeks, the Browns have an opportunity to get back on track in stopping the Saints' run game. Through seven games, New Orleans is averaging 86 rushing yards per game, ranked 28th in the league. RB Kendre Miller leads the Saints with 57 carries for 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, while RB Alvin Kamara has 41 carries for 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Browns are allowing an average of 126.9 rushing yards per game, the ninth most in the league, and will look to stop Kamara and Miller in the run game.
- How the Browns cover WR Chris Olave — Cleveland's secondary will face another talented young wide receiver in Chris Olave, who ranks fifth in the league among wide receivers with 636 receiving yards on 49 receptions. He is also the top target for QB Tyler Shough in the pass game with 71 targets in seven games. Coverage of Olave by CB Denzel Ward or CB Tyson Campbell and limiting his catches will play an important role in the Browns' overall success of their pass defense.
- How the Browns use the run game — On the offensive side of the ball, the Browns may have an opportunity to build consistency in the run game against the Saints. New Orleans' defense allows an average of 139.4 rushing yards per game, the fourth most in the league. The Browns have seen flashes of a successful run game, with their best performance in Week 7 against the Titans, but are averaging just 97.6 rushing yards per game — ranked 24th in the league. If the Browns can establish their rushing attack early in games and find chances for RB Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson to run the ball, they can help move the chains and put the offense in position to score.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.