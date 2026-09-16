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How to Watch and Listen

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Browns vs. Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

TV, Radio and Streaming information for Browns vs. Buccaneers on Sept. 20, 2026

Sep 16, 2026 at 03:50 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Cleveland Browns will travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the Browns on TV

Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., CBS
Postgame: 11:35 p.m., Browns Tonight, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Robert Turbin and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live on Radio

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.

Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)

To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:

Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always

For Android:

Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns

You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."

Where to Stream the Browns on NFL+

Browns record vs. Buccaneers

  • The Browns hold the all-time regular season record against the Buccaneers 7-4.
  • The Browns and Buccaneers last played each other in 2022, when Cleveland beat Tampa Bay in overtime 23-17.
  • The Browns have a 3-3 away record in the regular season against the Buccaneers.

Storylines to Watch

  • How the Browns pressure QB Baker Mayfield — In Week 1 against the Bengals, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield faced some pressure from Cincinnati's defense, as they totaled four sacks and six quarterback hits. They also forced Mayfield to fumble the ball three times, which the Bengals recovered each time. The Browns can look to utilize their attacking front to apply pressure on Mayfield and limit his chances to connect with pass catchers or force turnovers.
  • How the Browns utilize the pass game — The Buccaneers' defense allowed 245 net passing yards in Week 1 to the Bengals, the ninth most in the league. While the Browns totaled 185 net passing yards in Week 1 agains the Jaguars, they have another opportunity to use the pass game to move the ball downfield and into scoring position. QB Deshaun Watson connected with rookie WR Denzel Boston for a 46-yard touchdown reception in Week 1, and Watson can once again look to move the ball through the air in Week 2.
  • How the Browns' secondary covers Tampa Bay's pass catchers— Mayfield has numerous targets in the pass game — including Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Bucky Irving — as Mayfield connected with six different players during Week 1 for 193 net passing yards. CB Denzel Ward said they will look to minimize the Buccaneers' pass catchers, as they look to improve the execution of their assignments and limit completed passes.

Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates

Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

TikTok: @browns

Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App

Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.

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