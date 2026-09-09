Browns vs. Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., CBS
Postgame: 11:35 p.m., Browns Tonight, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Robert Turbin and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
Where to Stream the Browns on NFL+
- Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Sign up for NFL+ now and enjoy a 7-day free trial!
- Get NFL+
- Also stream on the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, and Browns.com.
Browns record vs. Jaguars
- The Jaguars hold the all-time regular season record against the Browns 12-8.
- The Browns and Jaguars last played each other in 2024, when Cleveland beat Jacksonville 18-13.
- The Browns have a 5-5 away record in the regular season against the Jaguars.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns defend against QB Trevor Lawrence — In the first matchup of the regular season, the Browns' defense will face a premier dual-threat quarterback. Lawrence finished the 2025 regular season completing 341 of 560 passing attempts for 4,007 yards and 29 touchdowns, and added 359 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Cleveland's attacking front must apply pressure on Lawrence while in the pocket, while the secondary must also be aware of how Lawrence can extend plays and make second-chance plays to find his pass catchers by covering their assignments and taking away options in the pass game.
- How the Browns' offensive line protects QB Deshaun Watson — The Jaguars' front four — anchored by pass rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker and inside threats Arik Armstead and Davon Hamilton — play an aggressive style, with instinctive linebackers behind their defensive line. For the Browns' revamped offensive line, which features rookie LT Spencer Fano, they must work as a unit to execute their blocks and keep the pocket clean for QB Deshaun Watson.
- How the Browns utilize the pass game — As the Browns' offense focuses on moving the ball down the field to score points, they have an opportunity to do so through the air against the Jaguars. During the 2025 season, Jacksonville allowed an average of 218.1 passing yards per game, the 12th most in the league. Watson will look to connect with different pass catchers in the revamped receiving corps with rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, as well as veterans Jerry Jeudy and Tylan Wallace, and depth players Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.