Browns vs. Panthers: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., FOX
Postgame: 11:35 p.m., Browns Tonight, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth and Jen Hale (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
Listening in the Browns App or on Browns.com: Live radio broadcasts of Browns games are only available to fans located within the team's home market due to NFL broadcast restrictions. Your location is automatically determined based on your internet connection. You do not need to enable Location Services to listen. If you're within the Browns home market but can't access the live game radio stream, try turning off Wi-Fi and using cellular data, then tune in again.
Where to Stream the Browns
- Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Sign up for NFL+ now and enjoy a 7-day free trial!
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Browns record vs. Panthers
- The Panthers hold the all-time regular season record against the Browns 4-3.
- The Browns and Panthers last played each other in 2022, when Cleveland beat Carolina 26-24.
- The Browns have a 2-2 home record in the regular season against the Panthers.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns utilize the run game — Through the first two weeks of the season, the Panthers are allowing an average of 224 rushing yards per game — the most in the league. While the Browns have struggled to consistently find success on the ground, as they are averaging 65.5 rushing yards per game, they have a chance to find opportunities to move the ball on the ground in Week 3 and open up the pass game. The Browns can look to involve RB Quinshon Judkins, who has 24 carries for 54 rushing yards in the first two games of the season.
- How the Browns limit the Panthers' passing attack— Panthers QB Bryce Young has taken advantage of the pass game in the first two weeks of the season, as Carolina is leading the league with an average of 312.5 passing yards per game. In Week 1, the Panthers recorded 353 net passing yards, while in Week 2 they totaled 272 net passing yards. However, the Browns' defense has gone 47 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by any NFL team since the Colts went 52 games from 2005-08. Pressuring Young while in the pocket and covering intended pass catchers can help the defense keep that streak alive, and limit the success of the Panthers' passing attack in Week 3.
- How the Browns stack plays to move the chains — QB Deshaun Watson noted how the Panthers' defense excels at not giving up big plays, due to their stout defensive front, reactive linebackers and experienced secondary. In Week 1 against the Bears, Carolina gave up an average of 7.9 yards per play, but in Week 2, only allowed an average of 4.3 yards per play. The Browns will have to find ways to earn yards through the run and the pass game to move the chains and earn first downs to put themselves in scoring position.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.