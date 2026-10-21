Browns vs. Titans: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Nashville to face the Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 at 1 p.m ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., CBS
Postgame: 11:35 p.m., Browns Tonight, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan and AJ Ross (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
Listening in the Browns App or on Browns.com: Live radio broadcasts of Browns games are only available to fans located within the team's home market due to NFL broadcast restrictions. Your location is automatically determined based on your internet connection. You do not need to enable Location Services to listen. If you're within the Browns home market but can't access the live game radio stream, try turning off Wi-Fi and using cellular data, then tune in again.
Where to Stream the Browns
Game: 1 p.m., Paramount+, NFL+
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Browns record vs. Titans
- The Browns hold the all-time regular season record against the Titans 37-32.
- The Browns and Titans last played each other on Dec. 7, 2025, when Tennessee beat Cleveland 31-29.
- The Browns have 20-14 record on the road against the Titans in the regular season.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns pressure QB Cam Ward — The Titans average the fewest passing yards per game in the league, recording 153.5 yards per game through six weeks. QB Cam Ward has completed 109 of 177 passing attempts for 998 yards and four touchdowns. He has also thrown four interceptions and taken 10 sacks. The Browns' defense has a chance to pressure Ward into tough decisions with their attacking front, as well as take his receivers away as an option with their coverage in the secondary. This season, the Browns are allowing an average of 205.2 passing yards per game, the eighth fewest in the league.
- How QB Deshaun Watson uses the pass game to move the ball — The Titans' defense allows an average of 220.6 yards per game, the 16th most in the league, which could create opportunities to utilize the pass game to move the ball downfield. The Browns are averaging 173.5 passing yards per game, ranked 25th in the league, but QB Deshaun Watson has utilized the pass game in key moments to help move the chains and put the Browns in scoring position. Rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr., as well as second-year TE Harold Fannin Jr., are Watson's top three targets in the pass game. Connecting with them early and often could allow the Browns' offense to develop a rhythm and move the ball.
- How the Browns' offensive line holds up against the Titans' defensive line — Tennessee's defensive front features DT Jeffrey Simmons on the interior, who has four sacks and six tackles for those this season, as well as three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. But the production extends across their front, as they also utilize an attack style front. On the edge, DE John Franklin-Myers has 1.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and 12 tackles, while DE Jermaine Johnson II has recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss and 16 tackles. As the Browns' offensive line has continued to build continuity and chemistry, as well as keep a clean pocket for Watson, they will look to combat that attack style and keep the Titans out of the backfield.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.