Browns vs. Texans: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at 1 p.m ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., FOX
Postgame: 11:35 p.m., Browns Tonight, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
Listening in the Browns App or on Browns.com: Live radio broadcasts of Browns games are only available to fans located within the team's home market due to NFL broadcast restrictions. Your location is automatically determined based on your internet connection. You do not need to enable Location Services to listen. If you're within the Browns home market but can't access the live game radio stream, try turning off Wi-Fi and using cellular data, then tune in again.
Where to Stream the Browns
Game: 1 p.m., FOX One, NFL+
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Browns record vs. Texans
- The Browns and Texans are tied at 7-7 in the all-time regular season record.
- The Browns and Texans last played each other in 2023, when Cleveland beat Houston 36-22.
- The Browns have a 4-2 record at home against the Texans in the regular season.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns limit QB C.J. Stroud and the pass game — The Texans are averaging 269.4 passing yards per game this season, ranked third in the league, with QB C.J. Stroud leading the offense. Through eight games, Stroud has completed 181 of 282 passing attempts for 2,251 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He has only thrown two interceptions this season, and been sacked 16 times. The Browns have gone 54 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL. The ability of Cleveland's attacking front to pressure Stroud, as well as the execution of coverages by the secondary, could limit the success of Stroud in the pass game.
- How the Browns contain Texans' attacking front — The Browns will face another attacking front in the Texans, anchored by DE Will Anderson Jr. — who leads the league with 9.5 sacks and has 17 quarterback hits. With Deshaun Watson returning as Cleveland's starting quarterback in Week 10, the offensive line will look to keep the pocket clean to protect Watson and give him time to throw the ball. Watson has been sacked a total of 33 times in eight games played.
- How the Browns utilize the pass game — The Texans' pass defense allows an average of 235.6 passing yards per game, the sixth most in the league, which could create opportunities for the Browns to move the ball downfield through the air. Through nine games this season, the Browns average 210.4 passing yards per game, ranked 20th in the league. However, they have found different opportunities for Watson or QB Shedeur Sanders to connect with different pass catchers for key receptions and passing touchdowns. WR Denzel Boston, TE Harold Fannin Jr. and WR KC Concepcion Jr. are Cleveland's top three in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns this season.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.