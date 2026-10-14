Browns vs. Ravens: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at 1 p.m ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., FOX
Postgame: 11:35 p.m., Browns Tonight, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston and Allison Williams (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
Listening in the Browns App or on Browns.com: Live radio broadcasts of Browns games are only available to fans located within the team's home market due to NFL broadcast restrictions. Your location is automatically determined based on your internet connection. You do not need to enable Location Services to listen. If you're within the Browns home market but can't access the live game radio stream, try turning off Wi-Fi and using cellular data, then tune in again.
Where to Stream the Browns
Game: 1 p.m., FOX One, NFL+
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Browns record vs. Ravens
- The Ravens hold the all-time regular season record against the Browns 39-15.
- The Browns and Ravens last played each other at home on Nov. 16, 2025, when Baltimore beat Cleveland 23-16.
- The Browns have 9-18 record at home against the Ravens in the regular season.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns stop RB Derrick Henry — The Browns' defense will face one of the top running backs in the NFL in Derrick Henry, who ranks fifth in the league with 476 rushing yards this season, and is averaging 95.2 rushing yards per game. He leads the league with 113 carries and is tied for second with seven rushing touchdowns. Henry also leads a Ravens' rushing attack that is averaging 164.4 rushing yards per game, the third most in the league. The Browns' run defense is allowing an average of 117.4 rushing yards per game, the 15th most in the league. Their ability to bring down Henry and stop the run will play an important role in the overall success of the defense.
- How the Browns utilize the pass game — QB Deshaun Watson has found opporunities in the first five games to use the pass game to move the ball down the field, connecting with rookie WR Denzel Boston and TE Harold Fannin Jr. for numerous deep completions and touchdown passes. Fannin leads the Browns with 18 receptions, while Boston leads Cleveland with 330 receiving yards, and each have three touchdowns this season. The Browns average just 179.4 passing yards per game, ranking 26th in the league, but they have a chance to lean on the pass game once again in Week 6. The Ravens allow an average of 223.6 passing yards per game, the 15th most in the league through the first five games.
- How the Browns cover WR Zay Flowers — The Ravens have multiple threats in the pass game as well, as they average 229.8 passing yards per game — ranked 14th in the league. WR Zay Flowers leads the team with 26 receptions for 405 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and has been their top target in the pass game for Baltimore. CB Denzel Ward said the Browns must keep track of where Flowers is on the field, either inside in the slot or on the outside, and execute their coverage plans to eliminate his opportunities in the pass game.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.