The Cleveland Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026 at 8:20 p.m ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 8:20 p.m., NBC
Postgame: 11:35 p.m., Browns Tonight, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 4:30 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8:20 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
Listening in the Browns App or on Browns.com: Live radio broadcasts of Browns games are only available to fans located within the team's home market due to NFL broadcast restrictions. Your location is automatically determined based on your internet connection. You do not need to enable Location Services to listen. If you're within the Browns home market but can't access the live game radio stream, try turning off Wi-Fi and using cellular data, then tune in again.
Where to Stream the Browns
Game: 8:20 p.m., Peacock, NFL+
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Browns record vs. Raiders
- The Raiders hold the all-time regular season record against the Browns 16-11.
- The Browns and Raiders last played each other in 2025, when Cleveland beat Las Vegas 24-10.
- The Browns have a 3-7 record at home against the Raiders in the regular season.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns disrupt QB Fernando Mendoza — Rookie QB Fernando Mendoza will make his third start of the season when he faces the Browns in Week 12 after taking over the starting job in Week 10. In three games played, he has completed 41 of 74 passing attempts for 458 yards and three touchdowns. He has also thrown one interception and been sacked 11 times. The Browns' defense ranks 11th in the league in total sacks on the season with 27 sacks, and has not allowed a 300-yard passer in 55 straight games — the longest active streak in the NFL. Their attack front will look to get into the backfield and apply pressure on Mendoza, while the secondary will work to cover his intended targets to limit success in the pass game.
- How the Browns utilize the run game — The Browns will have another opportunity to build consistency in the run game against the Raiders, as their defense allows an average of 149.5 rushing yards per game — the second-most in the league. The Browns are averaging 97.5 rushing yards per game, ranked 24th in the league, but finding chances for RB Quinshon Judkins and RB Dylan Sampson to move the ball on the ground can open up the pass game.
- How the Browns contain DE Maxx Crosby — The Browns will face one the league's premier pass rushers in DE Maxx Crosby, who has totaled five sacks, 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 22 quarterbacks in 11 games this season. Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer described Crosby as one of the most disruptive players in the league, as he can be disruptive on every down because of his high level of effort. For the offensive line, the Browns must execute their blocks to keep Crosby from breaking through the gaps and getting into the backfield.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.