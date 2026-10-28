Browns vs. Steelers: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 at 1 p.m ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: 1 p.m., CBS
Postgame: 11:35 p.m., Browns Tonight, WEWS News 5
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
Listening in the Browns App or on Browns.com: Live radio broadcasts of Browns games are only available to fans located within the team's home market due to NFL broadcast restrictions. Your location is automatically determined based on your internet connection. You do not need to enable Location Services to listen. If you're within the Browns home market but can't access the live game radio stream, try turning off Wi-Fi and using cellular data, then tune in again.
Where to Stream the Browns
Game: 1 p.m., Paramount+, NFL+
Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Sign up for NFL+ now and enjoy a 7-day free trial!
Download Streamline today to find out when and where to watch your favorite teams, leagues, and shows across streaming platforms. Streamline – making streaming easy for sports fans.
Browns record vs. Steelers
- The Steelers hold the all-time regular season record against the Browns 81-65-1.
- The Browns and Steelers last played each other in Week 4 of the 2026 season, in which Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 27-24.
- The Browns have 21-52 record on the road against the Steelers in the regular season.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns disrupt QB Aaron Rodgers — In the first meeting of the 2026 season between the Browns and Steelers in Week 4, Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 40 passing attempts for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He was sacked a total of five times, and was also intercepted twice, including a game-sealing pick by S Grant Delpit in the final 10 seconds of the game. The Browns' defense will once again have to use their pass rush to disrupt Rodgers, as Rodgers continues to quickly release the ball, and their secondary will have to cover intended receivers to make key plays.
- How the Browns utilize the pass game — Through the first seven games of the season, the Steelers are allowing an average of 212.7 passing yards per game, the 11th fewest in the league. This season, the Browns are averaging 192.7 passing yards per game, but in Week 4 against the Steelers, QB Deshaun Watson completed 24 of 33 passing attempts for 268 passing yards and one touchdown. Watson has consistently found rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr., as well as second-year TE Harold Fannin Jr. to move the ball downfield.
- How the Browns cover WR DK Metcalf and Steelers' receivers — Rodgers has multiple threats in the pass game that the Browns' secondary must account for, led by WR DK Metcalf. In Week 4, Metcalf recorded five receptions for 115 receiving yards, with his longest reception of the game on a 43-yard catch. Metcalf leads the Steelers with 32 receptions for 374 receiving yards as Rodgers' top target. However, they must also be aware of WR Germie Bernard, TE Pat Freiermuth, TE Darnell Washington and RB Jaylen Warren as options in the pass game.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.