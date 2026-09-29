Browns vs. Steelers: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Where to watch the Browns on TV
Game: 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live on Radio
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Pregame: 4:30 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8:15 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 1300AM La Mega (Español)
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)
Listening in the Browns App or on Browns.com: Live radio broadcasts of Browns games are only available to fans located within the team's home market due to NFL broadcast restrictions. Your location is automatically determined based on your internet connection. You do not need to enable Location Services to listen. If you're within the Browns home market but can't access the live game radio stream, try turning off Wi-Fi and using cellular data, then tune in again.
Where to Stream the Browns
Game: 8:15 p.m., Prime Video, NFL+
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Browns record vs. Steelers
- The Steelers hold the all-time regular season record against the Browns 81-64-1.
- The Browns and Steelers last played each other at home on Dec. 28, 2025, when Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 13-6.
- The Browns have a 43-29-1 home record in the regular season against the Steelers.
Storylines to Watch
- How the Browns stop RB Jaylen Warren in the run game — While the Steelers are averaging just 95.7 rushing yards through the first three weeks of the season, ranked 22nd in the league, they have a threat in the rushing attack with RB Jaylen Warren. He is Pittsburgh's leading rusher, totaling 216 rushing yards this season on 38 carries. Warren is averaging 72 yards per game, with 5.7 yards per carry. The Browns' run defense is allowing an average of 120.3 rushing yards per game, the 10th most in the league, but limited the Panthers to season-low 98 rushing net yards in Week 3.
- How the Browns utilize the run game — As the Browns work to effectively incorporate the run game into the offense, they have another opportunity to find those chances in Week 4 against the Steelers. Pittsburgh's run defense is allowing an average of 113 rushing yards per game, the 15th-most in the league. Cleveland can look to use the run game to open up opportunities in the pass game, as the Steelers' pass defense allows an average of 192.7 passing yards per game, the ninth-fewest in the league. With QB Deshaun Watson's ability to use his legs, as well as RB Quinshon Judkins and RB Raheim Sanders in the backfield, they can use the run game to move the chains.
- How the Browns contain duo of LB T.J. Watt and LB Alex Highsmith— The matchups between the Browns and the Steelers over recent years have featured battles against the outside linebacker duo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Now, Watt and Highsmith will face a re-tooled Browns' offensive line that will be work to protect Watson and keep the duo from getting into the backfield. This season, Watt has recorded 3.5 sacks through the first three games, ranking fourth in the league, and has four tackles for loss and one interception. Highsmith follows Watt with three sacks, four tackles for loss and one pass defensed.
Follow the Browns on Social Media for Game Updates
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
Get Live Coverage of the Browns Game on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with stats, scores and breaking news.