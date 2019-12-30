Browns vets ready to rally behind whoever is hired as new coach

A day like Monday unfortunately wasn't new for Joel Bitonio and Christian Kirksey.

The two longest tenured Browns have been here before, cleaning out their lockers hours after learning they'd be playing for a new head coach in the upcoming season. Both made it clear that it doesn't get any easier with experience.

"You have these relationships with these people. You care about people. It is a business, but it is a people business, too," Bitonio said. "Every player that comes through here that you have been a part of you know that there is a chance you never play with those guys again. Some of these coaches have been great coaches and great mentors to me, and they are not going to be here anymore. It is one of things where you look at it and you put yourself in their shoes and their families and stuff, and it is tough."

Said Kirksey: "I have been on this roller coaster before. You just have to keep a clear mind and stay positive throughout the process. We all know the business. It is devastating at times, but you just have to keep moving forward. That is all you can do."

Still, as tough as Monday might have been, there remained an optimism that was present even after Sunday's disappointing loss to the Bengals. The Browns didn't hit their goals for the 2019 season, but they believe the core pieces are in place to realize them in 2020 with whomever replaces Freddie Kitchens.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was asked how a change as big as this could turn into a positive for a Browns team looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.