Browns waive 2 players

May 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM
ClevelandBrowns.com
The Cleveland Browns have waived LB Storey Jackson and DT Roderick Perry II.

Both players were members of the Browns' practice squad in 2022, with Jackson appearing in one game and Perry appearing in two.

