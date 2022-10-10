Browns waive TE Miller Forristall, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Waived: *TE Miller Forristall
* Waived from injured reserve: **T Elijah Nkansah
Released from practice squad**:
QB Josh Rosen
Jones is an accomplished veteran expected to anchor the middle of the defense
Allen has appeared in 32 games with three starts, while Rogers last played for the Browns in Week 3
Brown rejoins the Browns after spending 2018 on the club's practice squad and appeared in nine games with six starts in 2019
Williams was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 and is now eligible to practice
The team also signed DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad and released DE Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.
Myles Garrett has also been downgraded to out
Weaver has played in one career game, while Carter has played in 65 career games
Walker was voted a team captain and started three games
Forristall appeared in 2 games with the Browns in 2021, and Rogers was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 13