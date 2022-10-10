Transactions

Browns waive TE Miller Forristall, make other roster moves

The Browns also waived T Elijah Nkansah from injured reserve and released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad

Oct 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Waived: *TE Miller Forristall
* Waived from injured reserve: **T Elijah Nkansah

Released from practice squad**:
QB Josh Rosen

