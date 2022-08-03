#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Jacob Phillips eager to 'show everybody in Cleveland the player I am'

Get caught up on all you missed from Wednesday's practice

Aug 03, 2022 at 06:45 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Jacob Phillips didn't realize how much strength he lost from a biceps injury he suffered in training camp last year until he picked up a dumbbell.

Phillips, who played in only four games toward the end of the season because of the injury, could only curl 25 pounds once he was able to lift again. He knew he had lost strength, but the inability to curl anything heavier put into perspective just how much strength he had lost — and how much work was needed for him to become as strong as he once was.

"I stayed here after the season for about a month and a half and just tried to add as much muscle and smart muscle onto my body that I could," Phillips said Wednesday.

Now, Phillips' strength is back, and he's making his case to earn a bigger role at linebacker as he enters his third NFL season.

The Browns drafted Phillips in the third round in 2020 with the belief that his speed would eventually help him blossom into a consistent linebacker. He was on track to make that type of jump last year until his injury, and he's hungry to prove he can take the leap this year now that he's regained his strength.

Phillips has slotted as a MIKE (middle) linebacker to begin camp. Anthony Walker Jr. started at the position last year but has been on the active/physically-unable-to-perform list and has yet to practice in camp. Phillips has embraced the first-team opportunities and was rather blunt in expressing what it would mean to stick at the position to begin the season.

"Being a MIKE linebacker is something I've done my whole life," Phillips said. "It's the one job in the world I'd rather be doing than anything else. It's something I've prepared for, and I'm trained and ready for the moment."

Linebackers coach Jason Tarver said Phillips has earned those reps because of the work he put in this offseason toward not only re-gaining his strength, but coming back even stronger than he was before.

"We've been really proud of Jacob because of how he's built his body," Tarver said. "He has gained weight, and he's extremely powerful right now and extremely fast. He's learned how he's needed to stretch, and he's always in doing extra whatever it is — stretching, the regeneration stuff we do, being first. Every thought is 'I have to get my body right so I can perform one day at a time.'"

Phillips is giddy to show the Browns what he can do now that he's a stronger, experienced and, most importantly, healthy player in his third NFL season.

"This is a very big year for me," he said. "I'm just really trying to gear myself up to have a healthy season. I know when I am healthy and I am on the field that everything is going to fall into place, and I'm going to be able to show everybody in Cleveland the player I am."

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 7 in Berea:

Photos: Training Camp Day 7

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
1 / 40

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Senior Offensive Assistant Kevin Rogers during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
2 / 40

Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Senior Offensive Assistant Kevin Rogers during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
3 / 40

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
4 / 40

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
5 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Travell Harris (83) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
6 / 40

Wide receiver Travell Harris (83) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
7 / 40

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
8 / 40

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
9 / 40

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
10 / 40

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
11 / 40

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
12 / 40

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
13 / 40

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
14 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Brock Hoffman (57) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
15 / 40

Center Brock Hoffman (57) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
16 / 40

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
17 / 40

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Vice President of Football Administration Chris Cooper during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
18 / 40

Vice President of Football Administration Chris Cooper during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Quality Control Jeff Anderson during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
19 / 40

Defensive Quality Control Jeff Anderson during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
20 / 40

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
21 / 40

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
22 / 40

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Derrick Dillon (80) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
23 / 40

Wide receiver Derrick Dillon (80) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Director of Equipment Operations Kory Gillissie during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
24 / 40

Assistant Director of Equipment Operations Kory Gillissie during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
25 / 40

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Quality Control Ashton Grant during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
26 / 40

Offensive Quality Control Ashton Grant during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
27 / 40

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
28 / 40

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Maikee Migallos during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
29 / 40

Maikee Migallos during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
30 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
31 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
32 / 40

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Brock Hoffman (57) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
33 / 40

Center Brock Hoffman (57) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
34 / 40

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
35 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
36 / 40

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Guard Dawson Deaton (52) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
37 / 40

Guard Dawson Deaton (52) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
38 / 40

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
39 / 40

Members of the military during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.
40 / 40

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the seventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 3, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Jack Conklin feeling 'stronger than I have been in a long time' after offseason rehab work

Training Camp Observations: Day 7

Browns sign WR Daylen Baldwin, waive S Nate Meadors

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Nick Harris feels extensive offseason work to gain weight has 'paid off'

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Jack Conklin returns to practice

Get caught up on all you missed from Monday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: David Njoku 'wants to be a great player' and will have big chance to be one in 2022

Get caught up on all you missed from Saturday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Defense using 'Alpha Dog' game to keep training camp competitive

Get caught up on all you missed from Friday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Amari Cooper believes Browns playbook fits his strengths

Get caught up on all you missed from Thursday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: 'Well-rounded' defense eager to pick up where it left off

Get caught up on all you missed from Wednesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns eagerly await first game back at FirstEnergy Stadium after closing joint practices with Giants

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 2 of joint practices with the Giants
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Top plays from Higgins, Newsome close first joint practice vs. Giants

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 1 of joint practices with the Giants
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns salute fan turnout from training camp, welcome Giants for joint practices

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 15 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Key players return from injuries on Day 14

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 14 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns head to Jacksonville for first preseason game

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 13 of Training Camp
