Training Camp Observations: Day 7

– After missing practice Tuesday with an ankle injury, Amari Cooper returned and participated in a normal capacity. He caught a perfectly-placed pass of roughly 20 yards from Deshaun Watson but also tipped a ball that was almost caught by Greg Newsome II for an interception.

– CB A.J. Green has been one of the top defensive backs in camp so far and was probably the best defender from the last two days. He had two pass breakups Wednesday after recording one Tuesday and has been around the ball quite a bit since camp started last week. Denzel Ward (foot) has been sidelined since the start of camp, which has given Green increased reps on the first team. Green also caught the first interception of training camp on Saturday and has certainly taken advantage of his opportunities.

– Speaking of interceptions, LB Tony Fields II caught the second INT of training camp on a tipped ball from Jacoby Brissett during 7-on-7 drills.

– The defense as a whole had a dominant day, particularly when the offense practiced 11-on-11 plays from the 5-yard line. Neither the first or second team units were able to find the end zone, and the lone passing touchdown was from QB Josh Rosen to RB John Kelly. Players weren't in pads, but they seemed to perform well on rushing plays, too, and quickly swarmed the RBs.

– DE Jadeveon Clowney swatted down a pass from Watson early in practice, marking his second PBU of camp.

– Martin Emerson Jr. is another defender who has stood out a bit. He had one of his best days Wednesday and looked solid in a portion of first-team reps, including some good coverage against Cooper. Emerson clearly has an edge against some receivers because of his size — he's 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds — and he's not afraid to be physical at the line of scrimmage. His performance so far has lived up to the scouting report the Browns had for him when they drafted him in the third round.

– The best offensive play of the day was a touchdown during a 7-on-7 period from Watson to undrafted rookie WR Mike Harley Jr., who found a hole in the coverage and had an easy jog to the end zone. Harley, who attended Miami, is another receiver who has taken more reps with David Bell (foot), Anthony Schwartz (knee) and Javon Wims (illness) all out, and he has consistently looked smooth catching passes.